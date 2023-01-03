2023 expected to deliver gradual improvement in North Bay economy

The first week of the year, the Business Journal offers insights from local experts on what’s on the horizon for the local economy.

With trillions of dollars still circulating in the U.S. economy among companies and individuals, consumers have shown a desire to keep spending.

Granted, their money won’t go as far with inflation anticipated to keep prices of goods higher than pre-pandemic levels, and the housing market may “normalize,” but there are bright spots, a host of North Bay market analysts and economists say.

An economic encore?

David K. Brown is an investment advisory representative with Encore Wealth Management and The Wealth Consulting Group. (The Detroit Institute of Art photo)

“I think it’s going to be better than 2022,” Encore Wealth Investment Adviser David Brown said of the overall economy. “What to argue about is how soft will the recession be, and how long will it last.”

Although the job market is “still strong,” Brown cited an approved federal budget piled with more spending that will contribute toward more inflation pressures in 2023.

And that will trigger the Federal Reserve, which in 2022 upped interest rates 50 basis points to slow the economy, to continue raising interest rates, a policy criticized by financiers as too late, then too drastic.

“The Fed is not going to back off,” he said.

Kara Fiore, left, Natalie Salins, Sean Maley, and David Hasslinger sit down for a wine tasting at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Brown believes, the North Bay, with hospitality and tourism sectors dominating, it “will fare really well” because of the wine industry’s contribution to attracting visitors, for one thing.

Sure, the days of inexpensive wine tastings from a few decades ago may be long gone, but a new market flush with money to spend is settling into an industry valued at more than $45 billion in California in 2021. And the wineries have gotten more creative with new ways to entice the discriminating tastes, offering hikes on winery grounds and even yoga.

“A few things have happened. Instead of the busloads from San Francisco standing five deep at the tasting bars, we’ll see smaller tastings, but the people will spend more,” Brown said. “This is good for our region. Alcohol volume does not stop during a recession. You know what they say: ‘When the economy is good, they buy one bottle. When it’s bad, they buy two.’”

Visiting is one thing; living here is yet another

The pros in the housing industry will see a different year. Home prices and values are expected to drop. The flip side is, for consumers, more bargains are expected and the housing market will become “more rational,” he said.

Rational, yes, but don’t expect too much retreat, according to economists.

Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University economist (Fabian Jauregui photo)

“There are two things buffering the housing market right now: Cash — with people not relying on credit — and the inventory is still low,” said Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler.

When the number of listings decline, the demand goes up. Therefore, homes keep their value — to a certain point, unless fatigue morphs into disinterest, housing experts say.

“The main reason we have high inflation is (the combination of) low interest rates with the massive robustness of stimulus,” Eyler said, referring to the amount of money government provided in COVID-19 aid since 2020.

From that, consumers received help that ended up in their bank accounts, resulting in record deposit levels.

Essentially, most felt wealthier, even if wages failed to keep up with prices of goods and services. But now, a beefed-up job market buoyed by a demand for workers provide higher consumer confidence, economists said throughout 2022. That could change next year.

“Yes, we’ve been kinda spoiled,” he said, referring to a long period of economic growth for Americans. For many, the double-digit inflation of the late 1970s serves as either a distant memory or as no historical perspective.

Is now a ‘great time’ to invest?

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange floor in New York, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Hennessy Funds, a wealth management firm, certain sectors will continue to see growth in 2023 in the equity market, a prediction echoed by analysts with Charles Schwab during its market forecast Dec. 15.

Hennessy analysts labeled “finance, utility and energy” industries as “good sectors,” as indicated in its 15th annual market outlook provided on Nov. 30 in New York.

Ryan C. Kelley, CFA, chief investment officer, Hennessy Funds

“Obviously, we’re not done with inflation, is the general consensus. But it should get to a more reasonable, acceptable level by the fourth quarter next year,” Hennessy Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager Ryan Kelley said during the presentation.

“This is a great time to be invested,” Kelley said on the market outlook conference call.

The analyst pointed out that there is value out there for those who remain committed. He cited 11 of the 16 funds Hennessy manages outperforming on the S&P 500, which lists companies holding onto $7 trillion on their balance sheets.

The bullish market many Americans have experienced for years has only produced one challenging year in 2022, but 2023 remains a question to most.

“I think we’ll have more volatility (in 2023), but the market is more thick-skinned now,” he said.

The question remains whether the job market will hold up, with the threat of further mass layoffs looming — especially in the tech sector.

“I think for the Bay Area, this is going to be problematic,” Kelley told the Business Journal a week after the conference.

And while the South Bay’s chief industry may have too many on the payroll, the North Bay may not see enough to handle the demand.

“Hospitality is not getting enough workers. They need more,” he said. The supply chain is mentioned by Hennessy fund managers as yet another probable challenge in 2023.

The job market, supply chain and consumer confidence are woven into one economic condition these financial stakeholders watch.

“It really is all about inflation,” Kelley said. “We want to see the Fed get comfortable with not being so aggressive, perhaps halfway into 2023. Recession fears are still out there, but we’re in a better situation for the Fed to do something about it. We’ll be in a better place by the end of 2023.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach Wood at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.