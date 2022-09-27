3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million

A newly build 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot.

Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.

TA Realty, started in 1982, focuses on industrial real estate but also has multifamily, office and retail holdings, according to its website.

Sacramento-based Panatonni earlier this year completed the buildings at 4550-4750 Business Center Drive on 26.48 acres of the 132-acre Green Valley Corporate Park. The buildings have clear heights of 32 to 36 feet and a total of 51 dock doors and 392 parking spaces.

Three-quarters of the space was spoken for at the time of the sale, according to JLL.

Southern Glazier’s Wine & Spirits, one of the nation’s largest beverage alcohol wholesalers, leased the 113,000-square-foot warehouse at 4750 Business Center and occupied it in July, Chris Neeb of JLL told the Business Journal in June.

And more recently, packaging supplier Landsberg Orora leased nearly 200,000 square feet at the property. Started in 1947, the company has 16 manufacturing plants and over five dozen locations in five countries. One of those sites to serve the Napa-Solano market has been at 2701 Maxwell Way in Fairfield.

Panattoni was represented by Ryan Sitov and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets. Glen Dowling, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb of The Dowling-Bracco Team of JLL have been marketing the property.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.