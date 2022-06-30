3 reelected to Redwood Credit Union board

Judy Herrerias-James, Lisa Wittke Schaffner and Rod Dole have been reelected as volunteer board members at Redwood Credit Union, a Santa Rosa-based financial institution reporting more than $7 billion in assets and 400,000 members with offices from San Francisco to Ukiah.

Herrerias-James, who has served as an RCU volunteer official since 2013, recently retired from her role as public affairs director for Kaiser Permanente’s Marin-Sonoma region, RCU stated. She’s also a board member for the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and the Redwood Credit Union Services Group.

Wittke Schaffner, who’s been an RCU volunteer official since 2012 , is CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange, co-chair of Health Action Sonoma County, and vice president of the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation and the Career Technical Education Foundation boards. She’s also on the boards of Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Sonoma County Fair, and the Upstream Investments Policy Committee.

Dole, who has been an RCU volunteer official since 1978, is a retired auditor-controller-treasurer-tax collector for Sonoma County. He formerly served as co-chair for Ygrene, trustee for CALTrust, and on the president’s advisory board at Sonoma State University, RCU stated.

Additionally, these incumbent board members have been elected to finish out the following terms: