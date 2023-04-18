3rd-coolest Santa Rosa winter contributing to bee decline

The buzz is, honeybees may have been just as dissatisfied with the cold, wet winter as we were.

Coming off the third-coldest winter in history in Santa Rosa and San Francisco, North Bay beekeepers indicated they lost up to 70% of their hives, prompting some to rethink the occupational hazard and others to double-down on it.

Over this past winter, Santa Rosa’s average low from October to April tied 2001 and 2012 with 38.3 degrees Fahrenheit. The record since 1998 was set the following year at 38.1 degrees. Napa’s average last winter was 40.2 degrees, far from its 37.1 degree record. In Marin County, San Rafael’s average was 43.5 degrees.

But since records were tracked as far back as 1893, San Francisco’s average temperature (highs and lows) last winter was the city’s coolest, at 51.8 degrees. Its record is 50.4 degrees.

“This represents the cool season we’ve had — the third-coolest in 130 years in San Francisco,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa said. “Even the highs have been on the cool side.”

The winter was also characteristic of a wet one, with 31 atmospheric rivers contributing to 50.6 inches of rain from October to April in Santa Rosa. Normal is about half that at 28.8 inches, the weather service added.

“They don’t like the cold, and they don’t like the rain,” said Bill MacElroy, who runs Monte-Bellaria in Sebastopol where he lost 20 hives in west Sonoma County. “A lot of people lost bees. People want to get out of (bee) management. It’s become difficult.”

Susan Kegley, who co-owns Bees n’ Blooms in Santa Rosa, noted she also lost two of her six colonies.

“The wet was more of a problem. They couldn’t get out to forage,” the Sonoma County Beekeeper Association member said. “They’re doing great now.”

Like people, bees tend to hunker down when it’s raining, especially in torrential downpours. By the same token, they struggle in drought conditions. But now, conditions are ideal for swarming, with the rainy season passing and flora starting to blossom in a big way.

Marshall Farms out of American Canyon is ramping up the servicing its hives, including the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa.

“There was a downturn. They slowed with this weather, but if we don’t get anymore crazy weather, the flowers are out, and they’ve jumped all over them,” beekeeper Spencer Marshall said.

Efforts are underway to keep the historically beleaguered populations thriving in existing and new sites, such as Tauzer Apiaries’ plan for bee installations at Petaluma’s Denman Reach spot, and a plot next to Healdsburg’s refuse station.

For the former, Tauzer signed a contract in November with the city of Petaluma to install hives at a site off Industrial Avenue.

“The rain has delayed that,” city management analyst Delana Bradford said.

As for northern end of Sonoma County, Real Estate Project Specialist Peter O’Brien said Tauzer Apiaries of Woodland approached the local government with its idea to set up 95–120 hives in a 100-acre spot next to the waste transfer station off Healdsburg Avenue.

“They expressed interest in an area between Windsor and Healdsburg,” O’Brien said, adding the proposal fit the county’s “climate action” needs. The three-year agreement, which calls for four hives per 5,000-square-foot area at least 100 feet away from occupied structures, was approved by the Board of Supervisors in December and signed in February.

The plan has drawn dissension among some dismayed small-scale beekeepers in the region who fear Tauzer’s large-scale operation in Healdsburg may infiltrate other small hives by dominating food sources or spreading diseases.

A handful of the small bee businesses plan to approach Sonoma County to intercede. The beekeepers wrote a statement declaring that “hundreds of hives to be placed in areas that cannot ecologically support that many hungry bees” presents a problem that threatens the hobby beekeepers’ livelihoods.

“Weather is the least of our worries with this,” said Candice Koseba, who tends beehives at the Montage Healdsburg resort, about a mile away from the refuse site.

“It’s unnatural to put 120 colonies in that spot,” Bee Conscious owner Chris Conrad said, further pointing out the bees have been known to travel 3 to 5 miles for food and water. Conrad’s business focuses on bee removals.

But Tauzer Apiaries spokeswoman Rachel Morrison said plans are in place to move the bees around in the warmer months closer to the onsite water sources.

“We want to be good neighbors. We support hobby beekeepers. We have to find a middle path to support the agriculture community,” Morrison said.

Tauzer Apiaries also operates in Davis, Fairfield and Benicia.

Most agree these hard-working pollinators need all the help they can get. A few decades ago, the bees were facing massive colony collapses due to pests and diseases.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the nation’s honeybee colonies in 2017 numbered 2.88 million, with about 30,000 bees per colony. That count had declined 12% from the 3.28 recorded five years before, notwithstanding the monumental decimation of the populations in the early 1980s and turn of the 21st century.