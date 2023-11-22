4 Fairfield businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors during decoy operation

Four Fairfield businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors last week during a minor decoy operation conducted by agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Fairfield Police Department's Community Action Team and the Patrol Division and Code Enforcement Unit.

The decoy operation, conducted Nov. 15, employed minors under the direct supervision of law enforcement to attempt to purchase alcohol from 10 retail licensees in Fairfield. Of the businesses involved, four establishments — Panderia La Mexicana, Circle K, Seven Food & Liquor, and 7-Eleven — were cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

According to Fairfield Police Department officials, this was the third such violation for Panderia La Mexicana — its second in just two weeks — and it will face a license suspension.

"Clerks who sold to a minor face a fine up to $1,000 and 32 hours of community service for a first violation," read a release issued by the Fairfield Police Department. "In addition, Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) may take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license belonging to the businesses where alcohol was sold to a minor. That may include a fine, suspension, or the permanent revocation of the license."

According to the release, minor decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s.

"When the program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 40 to 50 percent," read the release. "When conducted on a routine basis, the rate has dropped to below 10 percent in some cities. In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that use of minor decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law."

Officials said statistics have shown that minors under the age of 21 are at greater risk for being involved in a collision then older drivers and about 25 percent of fatal crashes involve underage drinking, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Fairfield Police Department officials said businesses should always check an individual's identification prior to selling them alcohol.

"Preventing access to people not old enough to legally purchase alcohol improves safety on our roadways and in our communities," said officials.