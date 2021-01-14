4 new principals chosen for Santa Rosa’s George Petersen Insurance

Joseph Feierabend, Jack Fess, Sean Parsons, and Colby Ritch have been promoted to the role of principals with George Petersen Insurance Agency in Santa Rosa.

According to the firm’s announcement, Feierabend joined George Petersen Insurance Agency in 2009, where he played a role in launching the agency’s risk management platform. Transitioning to a commercial producer role. He focuses on the beer, wine, and golf industries.

Fess began his insurance career in 2013 with George Petersen Insurance Agency, with expertise in employee benefits plan design, life insurance, and disability income insurance.

Parsons has been in the insurance industry for 25 years and has been a commercial producer with George Petersen Insurance Agency since 2009. As a Certified Insurance Counselor, he focuses in the areas of construction, garage liability, and behavioral healthcare. He is an active member in the Marin Builders Association.

Ritch joined George Petersen Insurance Agency in 2015. He consults with a wide range of business sectors on their employee benefits, life insurance, long-term care, and disability insurance Ritch has been in the industry for 17 years. He is a member of the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa No. 50 since 2004.