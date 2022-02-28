$41 million Napa Valley public transit maintenance facility construction begins

Construction has started on a $41 million new maintenance facility for Vine Bus public transit.

The work at the 8-acre site at 101 Sheehy Court in Napa Valley Gateway Business Park south of Napa began early this month for a 28,000-square-foot facility to replace the current one on Jackson Street in Napa, according to Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

The new facility will include six service bays, bus wash, regional meeting center for up to 80 vehicle operators, and a transit emergency operations center. The location can accommodate an expanded fleet up to 80 transit vehicles.

The Jackson Street bus facility is inadequate for current operations, won’t allow for expansion, bus fleet electrification and doesn’t have visitor or employee parking, according to the transportation agency said.

Total project cost includes the nearly $30 million winning construction bid from general contractor Alten Construction. Stantec provided programming, master planning, architecture and interior design on the project.

The project will be paid for from a combination of federal, state and local grants, a private bank loan, and financing from the federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

“It’s exciting to see the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the major bill we just passed in November, already being put into action,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa in the announcement. He attended the groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 16. “Local facilities like the Vine Bus Maintenance Facility create thousands of local jobs and stimulate our local economy. This infusion of federal support is critical for smaller communities like Napa.”

Construction is expected to be completed in July 2023.