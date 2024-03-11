48 layoffs planned as Vallejo Chevys restaurant set to close

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant in Vallejo is set to become the chain’s second San Francisco Bay Area location to close this spring.

The Vallejo restaurant, located in the Gateway Plaza shopping center, is scheduled to shut permanently May 3, leaving 48 workers without jobs, the Southern California-based brand owner wrote in a state filing March 4.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.218322&lat=38.1348488&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Affected positions will be the general manager plus 12 servers; 10 line cooks; seven hosts; four bartenders; three each in preparation cooking, dishwashing and table busing; two managers; and one each in serving cocktails and shift coordination.

This follows the Feb. 22 filing that the Chevys restaurant on the Emeryville waterfront will close April 16, laying off 62 employees. That site has been operating for 25 years, San Francisco Business Times reported.

Those closures will leave four locations in the Bay Area — Fairfield, Santa Rosa, South San Francisco and Union City — and 20 total nationwide.

The Chevys brand has passed through multiple ownerships since it started in 1986, according to SFGate. Warren Simmons and his son Scooter opened the first location, in Alameda. It was sold to Taco Bell Corp. in 1992 and purchased out of bankruptcy by Real Mex Restaurants in 2004. Los Angeles area-based Xperience Restaurant Group bought the brand in 2018 and expanded it to 40 locations.

Xperience’s other restaurant brands include Aculpulco, which had a Santa Rosa location several years ago, and El Torito Mexican Grill. The latter closed two Los Angeles locations in the past few months, cutting 81 jobs, according to state filings.

The company didn’t respond to a request for comment about the closings.

Gateway Plaza owner Brixmor Property Group of New York currently is marketing the 6,680-square-foot Chevys restaurant space at 157 Plaza Drive for lease, according to the company’s website.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust that owned and operated 362 open-air shopping centers nationwide with about 64 million square feet of retail space, the company reported Feb. 12.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.