49 Fairfield acres in Solano County purchased for 700,000sf logistics project

Dermody Properties, a national investor and developer of industrial real estate, said it purchased 49 acres in central Solano County with plans to quickly start building a five-building logistics center.

The Reno, Nevada-based company in August on Wednesday announced it bought land at the northeast corner of Cordelia Road and Beck Avenue in Fairfield. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

Dermody plans to break ground on the first of the buildings at the project, called LogistiCenter at Fairfield, planned to total over 700,000 square feet by year-end. The space is set to be ready for tenant improvements in the third quarter of next year.

“Fairfield is one of the most business-friendly cities in the Greater Bay Area,” said George Condon, West Region partner at Dermody. “The labor pool is one of the strongest in the region and rental rates are approximately 40% less than rental rates along the 880-Corridor.”

All five buildings are available for pre-leasing. Matt Bracco, Glen Dowling and Chris Neeb of JLL are marketing the property.

The buildings are set to range in size from 82,620 to 259,200 square feet, have 32 to 36 feet of clear height, have column spacing of at least 50 feet square. Each building will be equipped with an ESFR fire protection system and accommodate between 14 and 38 dock high doors.

“At Dermody Properties, our strategy is always customer-focused and includes sourcing and developing the best space for their needs,” said Tim Walsh, Dermody partner and chief investment officer. “LogistiCenter at Fairfield is in an ideal location that offers excellent proximity for a last-mile facility and a strong concentration of industrial labor.”

Founded in 1960, Dermody has invested more than $6.2 billion of total capital nationwide, having acquired and developed about100 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. The company has purchased industrial land along the Petaluma River in the Sonoma County city of the same name and is finishing a LogistiCenter in Rohnert Park to the north.

Dermody has regional offices in Northern and Southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey.