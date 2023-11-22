5 questions for Sara Brooks, general manager of Napa River Inn and Historic Mill

Sara Brooks is a third-generation St. Helena native who has been steeped in Napa Valley’s tourism and hospitality industry for almost three decades. Next year will mark 25 years Brooks has worked for the 66-room upscale Napa River Inn and Historic Mill. She took over as general manager 18 years ago.

The 46-year-old has also been involved in several organizations in her home county, including the Downtown Napa Association, where she sat on the board of directors for more than 12 years, serving as president for three of them.

Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Sonoma State University, and resides in Napa with Danny, her husband of 21 years. The couple has two adult children, a daughter and a son.

In addition to managing the hotel, you’ve simultaneously held multiple leadership roles within Napa’s government and business community, including eight years serving as chairperson for the City of Napa’s Tourism Improvement District. How did you do it all, and why?

It’s not something I decided to take on all at once but something that evolved slowly. When we were first starting the TID*, there was a small group of us trying to get the ball rolling. Those of us who championed its inception (in 2010) felt a responsibility to make sure the money generated was being spent responsibly and we naturally morphed into leadership roles.

When I joined the Downtown Napa Association board, they had a need for hotel representation they hadn’t had in the past. I was also on the Property-based Improvement District committee.**

I try and only take on responsibilities where I feel I can make an impact on the larger outcome. If we are going to assess/tax ourselves, we had better make sure we’re willing to put the time in to make sure it’s put to good use.

When you think about the pandemic, how were you able to keep the Napa River Inn afloat during all the ups and downs?

The COVID-19 roller coaster ride was a real doozy. Balancing the needs of the business, your employees and your guests is a challenge in the best of times. During the pandemic we had to look at safety first and foremost, then operate our business around it. We tried to be as flexible as possible, and since we are a small hotel, we are able to make changes very quickly. This served us well during a time when things were in constant flux. Our employees’ willingness to be flexible and roll with the punches were what kept our heads above water.

How old were you when you started working, and what was your first job?

I tagged along with my older sister cleaning wineries and office buildings when I was 14. It was only one day a few times a month, but it was hard work. It gave me great respect for the housekeeping industry in general.

When I was old enough, I went on to work at the one movie theater in town. ... (I) left there when I was 17 and became a bill collector nightly after school for about a year. I worked the phone bank there for almost a year.

When did you enter the hospitality industry?

My first hotel job was at 19 as a concierge at Silverado Country Club. I didn’t drink wine; I’d really never been to a nice restaurant and here I was trying to recommend restaurants and wine tastings for guests. It was a bit of a culture shock for me, but I found I enjoyed hospitality, and I learned another side of the Napa Valley I hadn’t seen while growing up.

You’ve mentioned you love to travel and stay at historic properties. Where are some of the most memorable places you’ve visited so far?

The Napa River Inn is part of the Historic Hotels of America. Not only do we get together once a year at some iconic historic hotels, but it’s also a great network for us to visit each other’s hotels. I’ve visited hotels in about 20 states across the U.S. and quite a few in Europe.

There are far too many to mention but I just returned from a trip to the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, which is an absolutely amazing property. I was traveling with my mom, and they promoted her to be the “Honorary Duckmaster” for the day. She was able to march the ducks from the lobby, onto the elevators and up to their “hotel” on the roof in front of a huge crowd there watching every step. It was really special and a once in a lifetime memory. (Editor’s note: The Peabody March is a tradition dating back to 1940.)

*The Tourism Improvement District's activities are funded by a 2% assessment on gross short-term (less than 30 days) room rentals on lodging businesses.

**Napa’s Property-based Improvement District is an assessment on property owners in the downtown core. The committee oversees how the money is spent and makes recommendations to the City, which ultimately approves the budget.