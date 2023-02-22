5 questions for Sonoma Valley tourism leader Tim Zahner

Tim Zahner is the executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. He has led the organization since August 2018. Before that, he served for nearly a dozen years at Sonoma County Tourism, most of that time as chief marketing officer.

What is your biggest goal this year for the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau?

I want the people who come to Sonoma Valley to know that we appreciate that they are here, that the businesses we represent to be happy with the work we do, and that the residents of Sonoma Valley know that we are working to be an integral, sustainable part of the community.

Tell us about the Sonoma Spiel, the podcast you launched last June.

We interview someone new and interesting from and around Sonoma Valley every week and the conversations are free-flowing and lively.

We've had chefs, winemakers, scientists, an enormous talking wine bottle and even the police chief. We'll talk to anyone, really, as long as we talk about Sonoma Valley and what is happening in and around it.

What inspired you to start a podcast and is it cost-effective?

We launched it as a way to keep Sonoma Valley in front of potential visitors and provide that inside track that they are looking for. It's also for locals and those who like Sonoma Valley.

We do the podcast in the studios of KSVY, which is a community radio station. They are a great local resource and are very easy work with. Costs are minimal.

It’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. How would you assess the recovery of Sonoma Valley’s tourism economy at this time?

I was just talking to Mark Bodenhamer at the Sonoma Valley Chamber about that first call we had with then-city manager Cathy Capriola as everything was shutting down and we were trying to figure out Zoom and what it was.

Since then, our tourism economy went from bottoming out (recall we were all shut down) to teetering between openings and closings, with some evacuations, smoke and power shutoffs thrown in, to where we are now, which is more like 2019.

What is your outlook now?

Our economy is doing much better than it was in Spring 2020, and I'm glad we are past all that. But a local economy is like your garden — you have to tend to it and nourish it for it to thrive, so we are always watching for what's next and how we adapt.