5 questions for Thomas Bensel, leader of Culinary Institute of America’s California campuses

Thomas Bensel serves as managing director of The Culinary Institute of America’s California campuses, a role he has held for nearly a dozen years.

His responsibilities include overseeing all aspects of the Hyde Park, New York-based college’s campuses in St. Helena and Napa, including its degree programs. Bensel also is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

A veteran of the hospitality industry, Bensel began his career nearly 40 years ago as food and beverage director for Hornblower Dining Yachts in San Diego. Over the years, he has held leadership positions at upscale restaurant groups, including three years as vice president of operations for Wolfgang Puck Worldwide.

In addition to overseeing the CIA’s Napa campuses, Bensel is serving as chair of the board of directors for Visit Napa Valley’s fiscal year 2024. He has sat on the tourism agency’s board for the past 10 years.

A native of New Jersey, Bensel moved to California 40 years ago. He currently resides in San Rafael with his wife, Mary.

Tell us about your day-to-day work as director of the CIA at Copia.

I’ve had the pleasure, and honor (most especially as an alumni), to be involved with the finest culinary college in the world. Every day has interesting things going on both as a college and as a center for the hospitality industry and visitors alike. Each day I work with several different teams at both campuses, Copia and Greystone, on delivering high-quality education to our students, creating exciting hands-on classes for consumers in our kitchens at Copia, welcoming industry leaders to our thought-leadership conferences, and serving guests in our restaurants and bakery cafe.

I also spend time with community leaders, local organizations and businesses in the Valley to support the college’s mission and support the local community. Each day is exciting because the work is rewarding.

I understand your role involves mentoring. How rewarding is that work and why?

Not only in my current role, but throughout my career, I have found that being a mentor is one of the most rewarding parts of what I do. As a mentor, but also as a mentee, you get to share and acquire knowledge, and through that experience learn the importance of sharing and passing on knowledge.

I believe success in the hospitality world revolves around how well we can relate to others, both guests and co-workers. It is through the sharing of knowledge that we create the culture of the business and, in the hospitality business, culture is one of the main ingredients of success.

What led to your decision to choose hospitality for your profession?

I, like many others, got into this profession while in high school and looking for a part-time job (dishwasher). I enjoyed cooking so that led to spending time with the chefs in the back of the house while continuing in school. After attending university and deciding I preferred the kitchen, I attended the CIA.

Hospitality has always attracted me. I sometimes say that people in our profession find that the “instant gratification” of a job well done is part of the allure. We create wonderful experiences for people on a regular basis. We can create joy, excitement and surprise daily. When you approach our business that way, I feel it is empowering and fulfilling.

How would you describe the role tourism plays in the Napa Valley?

Tourism is an important part of the economic stability of the Napa Valley. Tourism contributes to the general fund of each of the cities in the Valley. That funding can be anywhere from 30% of the general fund to 75% in several cities. Through the TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) that is added to hotel room overnight stays, local municipalities can fund fire, police and public works departments.

For several years now, an additional 1% was added to study and support affordable housing within the Valley.

Tourism helps drive the economy and jobs in hospitality and the wine industry, adding additional sales tax revenues to the local economy.

Tourism at times can get a bad reputation. However, I feel we can support the community as well as visitors to the Valley. We recognize how unique the Valley is and want to protect its resources. It’s one of the reasons people come here.

Where might we find you when you’re not at work?

Tending to my olive trees, kayaking all the great places in the Bay Area, (the) farmers market and relaxing at home.