6 women in Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Lake counties named ‘Women of the Year’ by area congressman

Six from the North Bay were chosen as 2022 Women of the Year by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

Every year, Thompson selects inspiring women from California’s 5th Congressional District to recognize their contributions and efforts over the last year, his office stated.

Here are Thompson’s comments about each of this year’s local winners:

Solano County winner

“Hazel Wilson is an advocate and consensus builder for students throughout Vallejo. Her extensive work with the school district and other non-profits like the NAACP and the African American Alliance of Vallejo has directly impacted the lives of so many children and set them up for bright futures. She is a clear choice for Solano County Woman of the Year.”

Napa County winners

“Betty Rhodes is a passionate advocate for our community’s seniors, having worked with the state and county to support policies that impact older Californians. She is a member of the California Senior Leadership Alliance and has served on the Napa County Paratransit Coordinating Council, Napa and Solano Area Agency on Aging, and Molly’s Angels board(s) of directors. Betty’s efforts to make Napa County a better place for our seniors has been inspiring, and I am proud to honor her as Woman of the Year for all that she does in support of our communities.”

“Betty Labastida is a retired nurse who has been volunteering at COVID-19 vaccination sites in Napa County where she uses her medical experience and bilingual speaking skills to help protect our communities. As a longtime nurse and public health expert, she stepped up to serve our communities and help to protect against COVID-19. Her expertise helped countless people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and she is the perfect example of the Woman of the Year.”

Sonoma County winners

“Elizabeth Quiroz escaped from human trafficking early in her life, and pursued an education to help other victims recover and move forward with their lives. As a substance use disorder counselor at Athena House Residential Treatment Center and a member of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, she works to protect vulnerable communities and provide them with the support they need. Her efforts make her a clear choice to recognize as Woman of the Year.”

Elizabeth Quiroz is a woman of many trades. She is a Substance Use Disorder Counselor at our residential treatment, Athena House and a member of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Co-Founder of Redemption House of the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/iYGTHz32My — CA Human Development (@CaHumanDev) March 30, 2022

“Lisa Diaz-McQuiad is a co-founder of the Redemption House of the Bay Area, a nonprofit that supports victims of human trafficking in Sonoma County. As a member of the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task force, an advocate in the Missing Murdered Indigenous Women movement, and co-facilitator of the first peer-lead human trafficking victims support group in Sonoma County, she is a strong voice for these communities. Her work helps marginalized people throughout Sonoma County and I am glad to recognize her work.”

Lake County winner

“After the 2015 Valley Fire, Jennifer Strong founded the Rotary Fire Relief fund and raised over $1 million to support fire survivors. Her efforts have made our recovery easier, and her leadership is inspiring. As a member of the Lakeport Rotary Club, she is known for organizing the Konocti Challenge which raises millions of dollars for Lake County. I am proud to recognize her as the 2022 Lake County Woman of the Year and I look forward to seeing what she continues to accomplish for our community.”

Outside the North Bay, Thompson also recognized Tina Wong of Contra Costa County.