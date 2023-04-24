7 hospitals in Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino, Lake counties recognized for patient safety

Seven hospitals in Solano, Sonoma, Marin, Mendocino and Lake counties have been recognized among 82 health care facilities in California for meeting and maintaining standards for patient safety.

These local medical centers were among the 76 tier 2 facility honorees on the Cal Hospital Compare 2023 Patient Safety Honor Roll based on dozens of measures:

Adventist Health Mendocino, Fort Bragg

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center, San Rafael

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center, Santa Rosa

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Vacaville

Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, Vallejo

Sutter Lakeside Hospital, Lakeport

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, Santa Rosa

Hospitals on the honor roll had to meet a rigorous threshold of performance by having at least two-thirds of measure results above the 50th percentile and no measure result below the 10th percentile and/or Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of “A” for the past three reporting periods. Tier 1 honorees meet both standards, while tier 2 facilities meet one or the other.

No North Bay facilities were among the six in the state on tier 1 of this year’s honor roll. Altogether, 82 were on this year’s list out of 347 adult acute care hospitals in the state. See the full list.

"From the clinics to the pharmacies to the operating rooms, our care teams are committed to keeping our members healthy and safe," said Chris Walker, M.D., physician in chief for Kaiser Permanente Napa Solano, in a news release about the recognition. "This is further confirmation that our Kaiser Permanente hospitals are the best places to receive care.“