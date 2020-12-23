7 ways California Wine Country greenery can help cities and the planet

Chris D. Craiker, AIA, NCARB, is a 40-year practicing architect and planner specializing in sustainable fire-wise construction. His Napa-based firm is Craiker Architects and Planners.

As wild fires ravish California and other Western states, a common theme is that we have too much overgrown vegetation on our hills, mountains and valleys.

Over 400,000 acres in the Golden State alone has burned and this summer’s regional air quality was the worst in the world, topping India and China where gray skies are a way of life.

Some claim we simply aren’t managing our forests properly and that we have too much wild vegetation and uncontrolled growth.

It’s not that we have too much vegetation: We have too little where we really need it: our cities, towns and neighborhoods.

The air quality throughout the North Bay was among the world’s worst during the 2020 summer fires. While typically the Bay Area, and particularly the North Bay counties, rate “good” or “moderate” on the air quality index, or AQI, climate change will put pressure on our resources and health. Respiratory stress has worsened during this pandemic. Evacuation from fires is one thing; evacuations from the bad air is another.

Planting more native drought-tolerant trees to create well-managed urban and exurban forests should be an important part of our infrastructure strategy. They serve as effective air filters, removing harmful pollutants and also store carbon to helps mitigate Climate Change impact throughout the North Bay.

To date, cities have largely been problematic for the environment, occupying only 2% of the world’s land but account for 60% of global energy consumption, 70% of greenhouse gas emissions and 70% of global waste. Because of their historical impact on air quality, fresh water, natural resources and energy, the current growth of cities and megacities is troubling.

But our North Bay communities don’t have to be this way. New strategies and technologies are emerging every day to make our environment a cleaner, safer and more pleasant place to live. Planting and maintaining more native and drought-tolerant trees around our communities is cheap and beneficial to all.

Here are a few suggestions:

1. In our urban and exurban parks, plant more native trees and preserve biodiversity.

Parks, urban forests and well-managed perimeter woodlands within and surrounding our cities help counteract our built impact on the environment. We can’t go back but can increase existing stock easily.

At the same time, we increase biodiversity by providing habitats, food and protection for many native plants and animals.

2. Urban trees boosting human well-being and contentment.

Studies show that trees boost happiness and reduce stress levels. Incorporating them in cityscapes makes neighborhoods more livable places and improves the well-being of its inhabitants.

3. Cool cities naturally.

Green spaces within a city and strategic placement of trees in urban areas can cool the air by up to 8 degrees Celsius, reducing the need for air conditioning by 30 percent.

4. Remove pollutants from the air.

Urban trees are important parts of a city’s infrastructure because they serve as effective air filters, removing harmful pollutants in the air. They also store carbon which helps mitigate the impacts of climate change in and around urban areas.

5. Promoting healthy lifestyles with green spaces

Urban green spaces, including forests, encourage active and healthy lifestyles, improve mental health, prevent disease and provide a place for people to socialize.

6. Planting trees that provide food and medicine for local populations.

Along with many other benefits, fruit trees can also provide us with fruits, nuts and herbs as food or medicines for use in the home and therapy.

7. Reduce overall energy consumption.

Trees and forests help stabilize temperatures and reduce both cooling and heating requirements. Urban forests also help filter and regulate storm water, contributing to high-quality freshwater supplies.

While we see our rural and exurban areas increased temperatures from climate change, our North Bay communities are as dry as a bone but well managed and properly irrigated native drought tolerant planting could reduce our fire risk enormously.

The reality is our buildings are responsible by some studies as much is 40% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, both from construction and operations.

Not only do we need to design more sustainable structures and reach for carbon neutral in our lifetimes, we can start by providing more landscaping within our communities including and especially geared towards lower income communities within our backyards.

Poor air quality will be there for a long time but we can help reverse climate change on a local basis.

Creating urban forests in and around our communities should be a part of how we rethink our current and future growth. The environment and our future generations will thank us.