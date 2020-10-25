72,000 North Bay homes, businesses part of power shut-off ahead of forecast for most dangerous fire weather of season

To help prevent wildfires from being fanned into massive blazes like those fought in the North Bay and throughout the state already this year, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. on Sunday afternoon started a two-day powering down of about 361,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties and 17 tribal communities in Northern California.

The latest public safety power shut-off involves just over 72,000 homes and businesses in the six North Bay counties. Customers are set to start losing electricity from 4–6 p.m. Sunday.

PG&E officials initially estimated they would cut power for 466,000 homes and businesses, but in a briefing Saturday evening said they were able to reduce the number of customers by examining how the utility might use new devices and generators to isolate smaller sections of the grid, according to The Press Democrat.

Here are the number of North Bay customers set to be affected by the shutoffs:

Lake County: 21,621

Marin County: 13,809

Mendocino County: 648

Napa County: 11,026

Solano County: 1,597

Sonoma County: 23,463

See what areas in these counties are being affected.