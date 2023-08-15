8 North Bay companies rank on 2023 national fast-growth list

A 16-year-old Marin County company that helps companies, schools and other organizations undertake complex relocations and offload unneeded items afterward has debuted on this year’s Inc. magazine national list of fast-growing firms, released Tuesday.

Amy Garber is CEO of Visions Management, founded in 2007 and based in Novato. Among its projects was the relocation of Ekso Bionics’ headquarters from the East Bay to San Rafael last year and the shift of Solano Community College’s library to the new facility in 2021, according to the Visions Management website.

Seven other North Bay companies returned to the Inc. 5000 list, which is ranked by revenue growth from 2019 through last year.

Rank Company City 3-year revenue growth 1,339 Method Recruiting San Rafael 434% 2,604 Firstleaf Napa 209% 3,352 The Engine is Red Santa Rosa 150% 3,528 Visions Management Novato 140% 3,730 Clinical Management Consultants Fairfax 129% 4,150 Svitla Systems Corte Madera 108% 4,440 Pacific Shoring Products Santa Rosa 96% 4,474 Endsight Napa 94% North Bay companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list (Source: Inc.)

To qualify for the list, companies had to be founded before March 2019, be privately held, not part of another company as of December 2022, took in at least $100,000 in revenue in 2019 and over $2 million last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

