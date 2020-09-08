80-home Marin County project purchased; Sonoma wineries combine; more North Bay business briefs

Landsea Homes has acquired 80 home sites for a new community, Verandah at Valley Oaks in Novato.

Verandah at Valley Oaks by Landsea Homes at 7711 Redwood Blvd. will include homes with four different floorplans ranging from 1,103 square feet to 1,770 square feet with two or three bedrooms. Select floorplans will also feature rooftop decks with expansive views of either the water or hillsides with beautiful protected heritage oak trees.

Sixteen of the new homes will be priced below market rate, and will be offered though the city of Novato’s housing program.

Land development is expected to begin in 2020 with the anticipated grand opening in late fall 2021. The Newport Beach-based company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

Landsea Homes was founded in 2013 by Landsea Green Properties Co. Ltd., a firm listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, to build homes for the U.S. market. New York-based LF Capital on Aug. 31 announced a definite merger agreement to acquire Landsea Homes for $510 million.

—

Sojourn Cellars announced an alliance with Harrow Cellars as well as plans to move its operations to the Gehricke Road winemaking facility that was once home to Ravenswood Winery. Harrow Cellars’ Angelina Mondavi announced the acquisition of the former Ravenswood property in January of this year.

The announcement stated that Sojourn Cellars team will remain intact, and winemaking will continue to be headed by Bradley and Randy Bennett (general manager and winemaker). Once the cellar is completed, Sojourn Cellars’ downtown Tasting Salon on the Sonoma plaza will continue to welcome visitors as an auxiliary experience to the tasting room planned for the cellar at the Harrow Cellars estate, the winery stated.

Harrow Cellars is a partnership between Angelina Mondavi and Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group, a Sonoma-based collective of local businesses. The 12-acre estate vineyard has historic roots in Sonoma County as the former home to Ravenswood Winery.

—

3 Badge Beverage Corporation, an international wine and spirits négociant headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, announced the city’s approval to build a new commercial kitchen and tasting room onsite.

Located at 32 Patten Street, Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue occupied the building from 1948 until 2004. 3 Badge Beverage Corporation acquired the building in June 2015 as its home base for its fine spirits and wine business.

—

A proposal from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would streamline residential insurance claims for victims of disasters such as wildfires has passed the legislature. The bill, co-authored by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, and Assemblymember Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, makes insurers give homeowners a 60-day grace period for payment of residential premiums after an emergency. Also, insurance companies will be barred from deducting the land value from payouts for those who build on new lots.

SB 872 now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a signature.

—

Jackson Family Wines, which produces Kendall-Jackson, and United Way Worldwide announced the launch of the Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund to provide emergency relief for the immediate needs of frontline grocery store workers.

The Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund will raise funds to alleviate the challenges these essential workers are facing. The fund will offer emergency support, mainly in the form of cash cards, to provide urgently needed relief, and will connect workers with holistic local help through the 211 network, a national social services helpline. The Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund is available to any individual currently employed by a grocery store.,

Workers can apply for the funds beginning Oct. 1, by visiting www.unitedway.org/groceryrelief. Donations can be made at the same site.

—

On Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m, Redwood Credit Union will host a free 60-minute webinar with personal finance expert Jean Chatzky titled “Finding Financial Resilience in Uncertain Times.” Open to the community. Registration: redwoodcu.org/webinar.

Chatzky is the CEO of HerMoney.com and host of the podcast “HerMoney With Jean Chatzky.” As the financial editor of NBC Today for 25 years and the financial ambassador for AARP, she appears frequently on CNN, and MSNBC, and was a recurring guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

—

AT&T has presented $60,000 in contributions to four nonprofits and World Central Kitchen as part of its pledge to aid communities impacted by the historic California wildfires.

As part of AT&T’s giving efforts, the company is donating $20,000 to World Central Kitchen, which activates restaurants and kitchens to feed vulnerable communities in times of need. During the recent fires, the kitchen’s relief team established a kitchen in Vacaville.