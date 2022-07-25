‘A good half of the year’: Bank of Marin Q2 earnings rise 5% from Q1

Bank of Marin’s parent company, Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC), reported on Monday earnings of over $11 million for the second quarter, ending June 30.

Despite prolonged pressures on the economy, the Novato-based bank had a nearly 5% jump in net income from the previous quarter, ended March 31, and 19.1% growth from the second quarter last year.

“It was a good half of the year, and we continue to execute on our strategy. The market remains strong, we have new talent coming in, and we’re very excited about our prospects,” President and CEO Tim Myers told the Business Journal after the investor relations conference call.

Myers told conference call attendees the bank is “mindful of inflationary pressures” and are seeing an opportunity to grow now that a major acquisition is under its belt. The bank finalized the purchase of American River Bank last summer for $125 million.

The financial institution also announced the hiring of Donatella Levintow, who joins the bank as a senior vice president and North Bay commercial banking regional manager. A Marin County resident, Levintow comes to the Novato bank with three decades of experience in primarily lending, the bank stated. Most recently, she worked as a senior vice president and relationship manager at Summit State Bank of Santa Rosa.

Myers stressed the bank remains “laser-focused” on long-term growth to carry it into the second half of 2022.

In the first half of the year, the bank’s $21.53 million dwarfs last year’s period ending June 30 by more than $3 million, or 18% annual growth, according to bank officials.

Comparing it to the first quarter, net interest income for this past quarter came in at $31.19 million, compared with $30.7 million in the period ending March 31. For the first half of the year, that banking barometer — defined as the difference between the revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and costs associated with servicing liabilities — totaled $10 million more.

Non-interest income derived by fees for this past quarter dipped from $2.86 million to $2.72 million compared to the first quarter.

It was joined by the second quarter’s $3.83 billion in total deposits, which dropped slightly from the first quarter’s $3.86 billion. The dip coincides with total assets declining from $4.33 billion to $4.32 billion.

Officials said the lingering effects of the coronavirus crisis have started to subside on the bank’s balance sheets. During the height of the pandemic, Bank of Marin granted payment relief for 269 loans totaling more than $400 million as a result of the 2020 CARES Act from the federal government. As of June 30, three loans adding up to $23.6 million remain.

As for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Bank of Marin’s buyout of American River resulted in a combined total of 3,556 loans surpassing $550 million in value among the two rounds of funding. Of that total, 112 loans equaling $17 million remain on the books.

Bank of Marin, founded in 1990, plans to pay out a cash dividend of 25 cents per share on Aug. 12. That’s a cent higher than the previous quarter’s dividend.

