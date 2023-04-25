A grateful spirit drives Angela Sanville, a North Bay Forty Under 40 winner

It’s safe to say that Angela Sanville is a people person from her volunteer work with human service focused nonprofits to her desire to become a family and marriage therapist.

Her efforts and her drive are some of the reasons she has been named one of this year’s North Bay Business Journal Forty under 40.

“I consider myself a lifelong learner who is inspired by the resiliency of our community and the people in it,“ she said.

Sanville is the development director of Chop’s Teen Club in Santa Rosa. Her work involves fundraising for the nonprofit, which includes anything from pursuing donor opportunities to promoting community partnerships and events.

She said her professional goals are to increase Chop’s fundraised revenue and grow the agency’s grants program, something she has successfully done at nonprofit organizations she’s worked with in the past.

“I believe that nonprofits, just like for-profit businesses, need funds to be able to continue growing and serving the community’s most vulnerable populations,” she said.

On top of her full-time job, Sanville is also studying to be a marriage and family therapist in a master’s program at the University of San Francisco.

She said in her work as a development professional and as a therapist in training, she has the privilege of hearing and telling stories, and connecting the dots, with purpose and for positive change.

“I often hear from people: ‘I don’t know how you do all that and still remain sane,’” Sanville said. “The truth is that I love it … I spend each day grateful for all that I have accomplished, all that I have access to, the opportunities that lay ahead of me, and for the people in my life who support and lift me up.”