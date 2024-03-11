A happy accident: How a Marin County chef became an entrepreneur

This is part of a new series highlighting small-business entrepreneurs across the North Bay.

Businessman wasn’t what Tony Adams set out to become. An ever-growing pasta company wasn’t what he dreamed about creating.

But as John Lennon penned, “Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans.” It’s also what can happen when you live through a pandemic.

Adams launched Mill Valley Pasta Co. after he was laid off from his chef job when the world shutdown in spring 2020. He declined to say where he had previously worked. Adams started making pasta for friends and neighbors. They began placing orders and paying for the product. Soon his home was too small to keep up with demand. This led him to San Rafael, where he could increase production in a commercial kitchen.

“People ask what my five-year plan is. I say I don’t know, that I’m trying to get through today,” Adams said. “That’s not to say I don’t have a vision or plan. It’s that so much of this has happened that we didn't know about or didn't anticipate.”

The trajectory has been so great that this month he opened a retail location in Mill Valley — thus returning to the city where the company was born.

This is where Adams sells the pasta — mostly dried, some fresh, nothing filled — and sauces his crew makes. He has a crew of about 10 people working for him in various capacities. About 65 pastas are available at any given time.

The duck egg pasta is a favorite with customers. The eggs come from Farmer Joy in Petaluma. It’s so highly regarded that his Duck Egg Noodles and Porcini Radiatore, which are both types of pasta, are finalists in the Good Food Awards. The annual competition takes place in San Francisco for U.S. craft food producers and the farmers who provide their ingredients, according to the nonprofit organization’s website. Winners will be announced April 29.

While the specialty store carries an array of items made by Mill Valley Pasta Co.’s chefs, other high-end ingredients that would otherwise be hard or impossible to find in Marin County are also on the shelves. This includes the dried fish roe bottarga, products from Coltura Foods, as well as high-end soy sauces and tamari.

“We would call it pasta adjacent (products),” Adams said. “These are things that don't fit the mold of pasta, but are things I still use in my cooking. While we respect traditions and rules, we don't want to overlook something that is awesome and great.”

Meal kits containing pasta and a sauce change weekly so people may take home a prepared meal. The short rib ragu is a favorite among regulars. It’s sold fresh at farmers’ markets and frozen at the shop.

All the cooking is done at the San Rafael location, which is about 10 minutes away from Mill Valley.

Later this year Adams hopes to add beer and wine to the store. The goal is to have a good selection of Italian bottles, but that won’t be all he carries.

He would also like to create sandwiches to-go, but that, like the alcohol, requires a separate permit from the city of Mill Valley.

Even with the retail location, products are still available online as well as at the various farmers’ markets Adams and his team travel to, which are mostly in Marin County, Oakland and San Francisco.

Last year the wholesale volume tripled. Most of the 20 accounts are specialty shops from here to the East Coast. Adams doesn’t foresee being in large grocery stores because his is a high-end product, with a bag of pasta costing about $10.

Still, he is open to calls.

“Your head is spinning when Williams-Sonoma calls,” Adams said of what happened last year. “But the reality is we have to make sure it’s something we can do. What is best for us? What is sustainable? It’s a difficult thing to say no to people or ‘Can you wait?’ I don’t want to overcommit.”

Adams lists multiple reasons for his success. “We are transparent about the process, products and ingredients. We are not a nameless, faceless product.”

It’s about using organic and local products as much as possible. He also said it’s about having a rotating selection of pastas and sauces, as well as a different take-and-bake each week so the offerings are never stale. It’s about being creative and innovative.

“When we have new stuff it really gives people a chance to spend money with us,” Adams said.

Mill Valley Pasta Co.’s recipe file includes about 50 pasta shapes and more than 90 pastas because some of the shapes come in more than one flavor.

“Many, if not most of them, are classic or common shapes,” Adams explained. “We specialize in extruder pastas.” Extruder is a style of machine. “Bronze or brass dies determine the shape. It doesn't mean we don't take liberties with the length of pastas. With the speed of extrusion we can make shapes we think are unique. Only a couple companies in America deal with these types of machines.”

The website describes the product like this: “Bronze and brass-cut pastas are left with a roughened surface on the exterior, leaving them ready to soak up more sauce and have a better bite. Slow-dried means they retain that al dente bite that you’re always looking for but can’t seem to find with mass-produced pastas.”

Today, though, Adams is seldom in the kitchen.

“Going from maker to manager has been a huge challenge for me. I’ve been a maker in some realm my whole career,” he said.

Adams is an integral component of the planning process when it comes to deciding what gets made and what’s on the store shelves. But no longer is he the one with flour on his hands.

That happens when growth has nearly doubled every year.

“My bank isn’t calling asking ‘Should we schedule another armored truck?’ All the money we make is used to grow the business and survive,” Adams said.

He’s gone from making a couple-hundred pounds of pasta a week in his personal kitchen to 1,700 pounds some weeks at the production site. The steam kettle was 15 gallons, now it’s 40 gallons.

While expansion has clearly been full throttle the last four years, Adams is conscientious about growing too fast, acknowledging that can lead to failure.

“We can probably double production in our facility with what have now with machinery. I would need space for inventory,” he said. While those thoughts are on the table, it’s not something he is plotting to make happen right now.

Adams never forgets, “This all started on accident.”