‘A little nerve-wracking’: Mayor reveals fate of Jelly Belly workers, tourist-destination factory with pending sale

One of Fairfield's largest employers and family owned companies, Jelly Belly, has been sold to Chicago based firm Ferrara Candy Company.

Mayor Kathrine Moy of Fairfield said the company told local employees that all of their jobs are safe, and Jelly Belly will remain in Fairfield. Jelly Belly, which has been owned by the Rowland family since it's inception, was founded in Illinois in 1896, but now has locations in California and Thailand as well.

"Since our inception almost a century and a half ago, Jelly Belly Candy Company has been focused on providing exciting new flavors and continuous innovation, and we are extremely proud of the deep affinity we've built with our fans around the world," said Lisa Brasher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jelly Belly. "Ferrara's interest reflects the substantial value of our storied brand, built on our team's many successes, and the opportunity to drive continued growth. We look forward to being a part of this impressive company."

Ferrara, which manufactures other popular sugar confections including Brach's, Trolli and SweeTarts candies, will take over 800 Jelly Belly employees across the world, including its facility in Fairfield. Jelly Belly’s executive vice president of global operations and distribution, Jeff Brown, will become CEO following the finalization of the acquisition.

"As we considered the future of Jelly Belly Candy Company, we have been steadfast in our commitment to create a win-win situation for our employees, consumers, and products," said Herman Rowland, Sr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jelly Belly. "When I met with the Ferrara team, I recognized a like-minded group that shares our knowledge and passion for the candy business and has the talent and resources to grow our products and the careers of our people around the world. I am confident of the continued success of Jelly Belly as part of the Ferrara portfolio."

Financial details of the acquisition have yet to be released, but the deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, subject to closing conditions.

"Today, Jelly Belly distributes its products in more than 60 countries across five continents and has a strong track record of sustained and profitable growth," the press release said.

Ferrera has expressed excitement about the deal and bringing the products and talents of Jelly Belly under their company.

"Our dedication to creating high-quality, innovative sugar confections for the world and our deep relationships with retailers aligns perfectly with the Jelly Belly track record and passion for quality, reliability, and customer service," said Marco Capurso, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrara. "We look forward to working together to build on the success of all our brands."

A request for further comment from the company about the particulars of how this acquisition will affect the Fairfield location was denied by Jelly Belly public relations.

Moy said she was nervous to see one of the city's largest and most famous companies acquired, but said employees were assured by the company in a virtual meeting that their jobs will stay with the company and remain in the area.

"It's a little nerve wracking for me," she said, "but I'm happy to hear that the employees will stay and that Jelly Belly will stay in Fairfield."

When she travels across the country, Moy said, Jelly Belly is one of the most known things about Fairfield, as well as Travis AFB and the Budweiser plant. Although this news is one of multiple big changes on the horizon for the city, Moy said she has a strong city council and economic development director working with her, and she is optimistic about the city's future with Jelly Belly and in general.

"It has been on the forefront of how sweet we are, who we are," she said. "If we ever lost it, God forbid, we would lose a big part of our soul."