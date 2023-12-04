A night on the town isn’t as late as it used to be for diners in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Marin counties

• A shift for many diners is booking last-minute reservations, with a majority of reservations (59%) being made same day or the day before the reservation.

• Saturdays account for 30% of weekly reservations, followed by Sunday (23%) and Friday (19%).

• Evenings (5 p.m.–midnight) remain the most popular time for weekend dining reservations, accounting for nearly 60% of daily reservations.

• 4 p.m. reservations went from 2% in 2019 to 5% in 2023.

• In 2023, 10% of all diners were seated 2–5 p.m., which doubled from 5% in the same time period in 2019.

Post-pandemic people still want to eat out and see a show, but not if it means staying out late.

With so many people still working remotely, there is no commute to separate the end of the workday and dinner. Going out can happen once the computer is powered down, and that’s leading to an earlier night out for many.

“Our busy time really is between 6:30 and 8 (p.m.). Now we close at 9, whereas prior to the pandemic we were open until at least 10 on Fridays and Saturdays. But we don’t seat a lot of people after 8 o’clock anymore,” said David Bush, executive chef and owner of Oso Sonoma on the Sonoma Plaza. “We are busier between 4:30 and 5.”

The Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is filling seats for its Sunday matinee shows like never before, with 7:30 p.m. show starts popular as well.

“People are shifting their work-life-entertainment schedules,” Rachel Morgan, theater manager, said.

It’s not just North Bay residents and tourists visiting the area who want an earlier start time. It’s happening nationally as well.

“We continue to see diners choosing earlier weekday dinner times, especially compared to 2019, before the pandemic began. With the continued rise of hybrid and remote work, late in-office hours are less common, making late business dinners a thing of the past,” Tara Lewis, Yelp trend expert, said. “Instead, those later weekday dinners are shifting to earlier times, often during what would be considered happy hour.”

While people may want an earlier reservation, more people in general are leaving home for fun. When Yelp compared data from October 2022 — March 2023 to October 2021 — March 2022 researchers found consumer interest in restaurants had increased 3%, interest in arts and entertainment was up 6%, and nightlife up 5%.

Eating out earlier

One of the issues with the late-night dining crowd disappearing is it means revenue is declining. At Oso Sonoma having a compressed dinner service has meant a 35% drop in business on weekend nights.

“I think what we are really noticing is most of our tourists are Bay Area tourists. They don't seem to be spending multiple nights up here, it’s more like a day trip,” Bush said. “They may be having an earlier dinner and getting out of town.”

Even so, he is betting on the future by taking over the space next door which will double the restaurant’s square footage, allowing for a full kitchen, and a complete remodel. All of this is expected to take place next year, which will include being closed for several months.

Across the Sonoma Plaza at The Girl and The Fig, John Toulze has witnessed an upending of trends since the pandemic hit. Nowadays, there is essentially no trend — which means there is no predictability of what day or hour people will dine out.

Toulze, who is president of the restaurant, notices those going wine tasting want a single experience in a day and are not visiting as many wineries. This means dinner is not going to be late.

“They are done at 3 or 4, freshen up and then go out to dinner and that is pretty much it,” Toulze said. “People are going out earlier. The 9 o’clock reservations are becoming rarer and rarer.”

He said one thing that benefits his restaurant is it doesn't close between lunch and dinner service, so tables can be full between 3 and 5 p.m.

Octavio Barrera, manager at Celadon in Napa, is also cognizant of people eating out earlier after wine tasting.

“We are getting less late diners for sure; 8:30 is when we are wrapping up,” Barrera said.

Post-pandemic, afternoons have been bustling at the Hawaiian Grill in Santa Rosa. Travis Nguyen, kitchen manager, said the hours people come in has changed a lot. A steady flow of people eat between noon and 4 p.m., which is earlier than they did four years ago.

Ride share company Uber is also seeing a change with its customers. The number of trips to restaurants between 4 and 5 p.m. is up 10% since 2019. On the flip side, the desire to be taken to a restaurant in the 8 p.m. hour has declined 9%.

Entertainment hours

It’s the neighbors, not the patrons, who led the Marin Shakespeare Company this year to change its times in order for performances to be done by 10 p.m.

Lesley Currier, managing director for the San Rafael theater company, was concerned the 7:30 p.m. starts would be problematic for those commuting. Not so. At lease not one has complained.

“People seem to appreciate it,” Currier said of the curtain rising earlier.

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa tries to have shows at 7 or 7:30 p.m. during the week, while Fridays and Saturdays are still the traditional 8 p.m. start.

“If a show goes really late (which is after 10:30 p.m.), we notice people may leave the show a little earlier and don’t stay to the very end,” Anita Wiglesworth, vice president of programs and marketing, said.

After being shut down for two years, the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre’s has seen a shift in what patrons want. Demographics is part of the equation.

“A lot of the tribute shows like Neil Diamond and Elvis people are looking for Sunday early afternoon, like 3 o’clock. They can get home before it’s dark. Those shows are doing well,” Morgan, the theater manager, said.

Night performances usually are at 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m. Morgan said 75% of the shows are at 7:30. The 7 p.m. starts are usually youth programs.

“A half-hour may not seem like a lot, but we have seen it really makes a difference in all the different segments,” Morgan said.