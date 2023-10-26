A time of transition: What will it take to bring downtown Santa Rosa back to life?

Windsor resident Dan Young has many memories of growing up in Santa Rosa, from cruising down Fourth Street to visiting Lena’s in Railroad Square and its packed bar and dinner crowd.

He says he doesn’t go downtown often anymore because he feels there just isn’t much for him to do and wishes there were more community events and live music.

“I don’t think [Old] Courthouse Square is a very comfortable place to be the way it is now,” he said. “It’s not very welcoming, at least to me anyway, but maybe there could be more of an effort to make it more decorative and like a place where people want to hang out for an afternoon.”

Santa Rosa resident Kyle Dane wants to see downtown become more walkable with better bike infrastructure. He applauds the 2017 reunification of Courthouse Square, which allows his teenage kids who frequent downtown walk around with ease.

He feels, however, that many changes to Courthouse Square, especially removing the water features, erased the charm that downtown Santa Rosa once had.

About 50% of what brings Santa Rosa resident Moira Bessette downtown are the restaurants. She’s a frequent visitor to downtown Santa Rosa but wishes it hasn’t changed so drastically over the last five years.

She share’s Dane’s view of wanting a walkable downtown but feels that other factors like lack of easy parking and the 2016 removal of the Ruth Asawa fountain and Rosenberg fountain to make way for a reunited Courthouse Square have made Santa Rosa lose its appeal.

“Downtown has to be a welcoming, interesting, vibrant place but there also has to be something for people of all interest and all incomes,” she said. “Maybe that’s what we used to have when there was something for everyone and everything was in reach.”

Downtown Santa Rosa, once vibrant and energetic, is struggling with its identity. Petaluma is know for its old-town charm. Healdsburg is known for its chi-chi, upscale vibe. But Santa Rosa is caught somewhere in the middle.

Cities and downtowns across the country are grappling with how to revitalize their shopping and business districts to bring back visitors in a post-COVID society.

In San Francisco’s downtown San Francisco Centre shopping mall, Westfield gave up ownership in June and half of the retail tenants have pulled out, citing debunked crime theories that claim organized retail theft is to blame for the closures.

And, in New York, office vacancy rates have jumped to over 70%, according to reporting from Fortune.

But neither narrative really fits with Sonoma County’s largest city. While there’s no major exodus from downtown Santa Rosa, there are plenty of boarded up shops. But there are new businesses as well, many of them dining related, and a cluster of recently opened entertainment venues -- The Lost Church, Barrel Proof comedy, and the California Theater appear to be thriving.

Still, Sonoma County residents say downtown isn’t the same.

In our multipart series, The Press Democrat will examine the state of housing development downtown, and will survey business owners and restaurant owners about what attracts customers in this age of hybrid workplaces and take-out food. And we’ll conclude our series with some solutions and comments offered by those working to revitalize downtown.

What the research shows

A research brief from the University of Toronto, School of Cities and Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, looked into pandemic recovery of downtowns last June.

The report said “to survive in the new era of remote work, downtowns will need to diversify their economic activity and land uses.”

Data from commercial real estate firm Keegan & Coppin found that downtown Santa Rosa vacancy rates rose from 13% in 2019 to around 21% in 2023, making up 65% of the increase in vacancy in the overall Santa Rosa market excluding the northern corridor near the airport.

“One of the biggest problems in downtown Santa Rosa is office space vacancy and I think that’s truly predicated on the lack of parking and parking availability,” said Annette Cooper, senior real estate adviser with Keegan & Coppin.

A Reddit thread in r/santarosa posed the question of what people would like to see happen to make Santa Rosa a better place to live and work with multiple responses referring to downtown.

Many respondents suggested more affordable high-density housing, better solutions for those experiencing homelessness and tearing down Santa Rosa Plaza.

Press Democrat interviews with other residents reveal similar thoughts, with people wanting to see more community events downtown while others believe the homeless and the way Santa Rosa Plaza divides downtown keeps people away.