A winning bet: Sonoma County casino celebrates decade in business

Graton Resort & Casino on Nov. 5 celebrated one decade in business, the Rohnert Park enterprise announced in a Nov. 10 news release.

During its first 10 years, more than 50 million people have visited the resort, which is the business enterprise of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. Graton employs approximately 2,000 full-time staffers, according to the release.

Graton in June broke ground on a $1 billion expansion that will add another hotel wing, expanded casino floor, a rooftop restaurant, a 3,500-seat theater and five-level parking structure, as previously reported.

The property expansion will employ 2,000 temporary union construction jobs and create 600 new Graton Resort & Casino team members, according to the release.