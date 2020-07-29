Amy’s Kitchen Marin County drive-through is set for August opening

Natural food producer Amy’s Kitchen set the opening date for the firm’s second standalone drive-through. The Petaluma-based company announced the Corte Madera restaurant would welcome customers starting Aug. 4.

With a popular drive-through in Rohnert Park, the firm states the Marin County location will offer the same fare of a variety of vegetarian meals, each made to order with real, organic ingredients.

The 4,125-square-foot restaurant off of U.S. 101 at 5839 Paradise Drive will feature a drive through lane, indoor seating for 68, a 98-seat patio, 12 bike racks, and 47 parking spaces. In accordance with Marin County Health Orders and for the safety of Amy’s Drive Thru employees and guests, the company stated that Amy’s Drive Thru Corte Madera will not offer dine-in service or seating in the dining room until further notice.

“I'm so glad Corte Madera is getting its very own Amy’s,” said Mayor Eli Breckman. “During these unusual times, I know many of us will appreciate being able to drive through for some wholesome and delicious comfort food. As a sustainable and responsible Bay Area local business, we are excited to welcome Amy’s into our community—and I'm excited for some broccoli mac and cheese!”

Corte Madera joins Rohnert Park as standalone drive-through locations, with the company operating another restaurant at SFO Airport. Its announcement stated there are plans to expand to more locations ”in the near future.”

The Corte Madera location was designed by Interstice Architects, the new structure features 42 solar panels, two electric car charging stations, a green roof made up of native plants which provide habitat for pollinators, and a customized sign honoring nearby Mount Tamalpais. The retro, fun-filled interior by Clarke & Reilly features Amy’s Drive Thru’s signature bold color palette and bespoke art by Kai and Sunny, ILOVEDUST, Gary Stranger, and Bay Area-based Maxfield Bala.

Amy’s Drive Thru in Corte Madera will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.