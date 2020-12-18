Advanced Energy Center in Santa Rosa wins Top Real Estate Project Awards

The advanced energy center at 741 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa is under construction with an opening date to be determined. When completed, Sonoma Clean Power plans it as a community-centric hub for clean energy technology. Sonoma Clean Power will use this center to showcase innovative energy-saving technologies, while also offering clean energy classes and connecting homeowners and businesses with products and contractors who can provide installation services.

Construction costs are estimated at $4.2 million.

A demonstration kitchen will be the training site for those considering induction appliances and cooling techniques, while a next-generation clubhouse will serve as a clean energy resource for youth for the benefit of the local environment and climate change.

Homeowners, designers, architects, builders and installers will be able to take advantage of educational and certification courses in the large training room that features tubular skylights that SCP customers might choose to deploy in residential or commercial construction projects. A folding glass wall can be opened to expand this room to serve as a lounge area for larger events.

The showroom is arranged to facilitate easy navigation of technologies on display along the perimeter. Clean energy exhibits, including all-electric living and electric vehicle charger displays, surround a comfortably furnished area with a cloud ceiling above. Specialized group learning areas can be found as guests and customers make their way further into the space.

The general contractor for this center was Agbayani Construction Corporation. The design was created by TLCD Architecture. Civil engineering services were by Brelje & Race Consulting Engineers. ZFA Engineers contributed structural engineering support, Guttman & Blaevoet provided mechanical, electrical and plumbing design services, and TeeCom was responsible for audio/visual systems.

Editor’s Note: This article has been changed. The project cost as stated in the original post was incorrect. It is projected to be $4.2 million, an agency spokesperson said. Also, the project is not completed as originally stated. It is under construction and an opening date is still to be determined. Also, an electric vehicle charger will be located at the facility when opened.