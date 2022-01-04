Subscribe

Allied University acquires Sonoma County security firm; all-Spanish Napa radio launched; Marin County energy bar firm launches

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 4, 2022, 11:47AM
Allied Universal, a global security and facility services company, recently announced the acquisition of Weinstein Security Inc., a Windsor-based security company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Dan and Maureen Weinstein, Weinstein Security offers security guard services in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Mendocino counties.

“We are truly pleased with this acquisition as Weinstein Security’s highly skilled employees and proven track record of providing superior security solutions will ideally complement and enhance our business moving forward,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Santa Ana-based Allied Universal.

Julissa and Will Marcencia, owners of Wine Down Media in Napa (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)
Wine Down Media, operator of Napa Valley radio stations KVON and KVYN, announced programming changes effective Jan. 3 on both stations.

KVON will flip to a 100% Spanish format to reach the growing Hispanic population in Napa County and surrounding areas, the company said.

KVON’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show with Barry Martin will be "reinvented and relocated to KVYN as a variety show covering community stories, trending topics, and features with KVYN and KVON alum, Jamie Miller," the news release said.

San Rafael-based Jambar has announced the launch of its 100% real food energy bar. The all-organic bars combine sunflower seeds, gluten-free ancient grains, such as quinoa, brown rice and sorghum, and sweeteners from nature, such as maple syrup and honey.

Small-batch production is now underway in the company’s facility in Marin County.

The product was created by the inventor of the PowerBar and the company reports it will donate50% of its after-tax profits to organizations that support music and active living.

Jambar is the innovation of Jennifer Maxwell, who, along with her late husband Brian Maxwell, founded the original energy bar, PowerBar, in 1985.

As part of the state's continued incremental raising of the minimum wage toward a $15 per hour goal, it will hit $14 on Jan. 1 for employers with 25 employees or less, and increase to $15 for those with 26 or more employees. Some Bay Area localities have already increased their minimum wage above these levels. For example, the current rate in Mountain View is $17.10 per hour, and Emeryville in the East Bay is at $17.13, the highest in the U.S. according to Investopedia.

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria have pledged nearly $500,000 to Sonoma State University to fund its 2022 Summer Bridge Program, helping create a smooth and supportive college transition for SSU’s most educationally vulnerable first-time-first-year students, the Rohnert Park facility stated.

The Graton Rancheria has supported the Summer Bridge Program since 2017, helping incoming Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) students ease their transition from low-income or educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.

California's economy grew at a stronger pace than the national average this summer, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its latest survey of states.

The state's Gross Domestic Product, the market value of its goods and services, was up at an annual, inflation-adjusted rate of 2.9% in the third quarter of this year. That was more than the national GDP growth of 2.3%.

Thirty-seven states saw GDP growth, led by Hawaii with a 6% increase. Florida, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom has criticized as lagging behind California, grew at a 3.7% clip.

Big contributors to the increase in most states included professional, scientific and technical services as well as finance and insurance services, BEA said.

St. Helena Hospital Napa Valley is renamed Adventist Health St. Helena in March 2017. (ADVENTIST HEALTH, 2013)
GetWell, an app that aims to engage patients to become more involved in their own care, has been adopted at Adventist Health St. Helena, the Napa Valley-based health care provider stated.

“It’s no surprise that patients who are more involved with their health care heal quicker and stay healthier. By working together as healthcare partners with the GetWell app, we can provide a safer environment for patients while helping them along their healing journey. At Adventist Health St. Helena, caring for our patients is our sole purpose,” stated Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

The hospital stated the app provides personalized patient education, facilitating non-clinical requests, accelerating patient self-services (including choosing movies or finding visitor hours), providing additional medication education, a health care checklist for the patient, reminder messages, and the ability to provide feedback about their experience.

California will help up to 40,000 homeowners catch up on their mortgage payments.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Dec. 20 that the federal government approved his mortgage relief plan. California will use about $1 billion in federal money to help people who fell behind on their mortgage payments during the pandemic.

The program will pay past due housing payments in full, up to a maximum of $80,000 per household. The money would go directly to the banks or mortgage servicers.

Only people who own and occupy one property and make at or below 100% of their area median income will be eligible. The program covers single-family homes, condos and manufactured homes. Owners also must attest they have faced a pandemic-related financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

California also has a program to pay people's past due rent. So far, the state has paid $1.6 billion to more than 137,000 households.

Wine producer Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (Nasdaq: VWE) of Santa Rosa announced a milestone of 1 million meals donated by its Angels Share campaign to fight food insecurity.

Angels Share is the small portion of wine in the barrel that is lost to evaporation—winemakers like to call it a donation to the angels. Eight years ago, Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) created a campaign, called Angels Share, to support neighbors in need with holiday boxes of healthy food. Ever since, in partnership with the Redwood Empire Food Bank, employees have gathered in lieu of a holiday party to pack food—using the production line and boxes typically used for wine.

Since its inception, organizers say, Angels Share has provided over one million meals—not only to REFB, which serves California communities from the Oregon border to the North Bay, but to nine other food banks in Colorado, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Food insecurity is a national challenge and with the support of Angels Share and VWE's nationwide network of distributors, retailers and restaurants, the food needs of seniors, families and those in need, especially in these challenging pandemic times, will be met.

VWE also lends a hand to REFB throughout the year in the form of thousands of gently used wine boxes, upcycled and donated to pack food.

Landesign Construction & Maintenance of Santa Rosa has received the Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The company, founded in 1990 by John and Denise Fitzgerald, stated the award was in the area of outstanding Exterior Residential Landscaping Construction Project for a private estate in Sonoma County. It was one of 138 awards were bestowed for maintenance, design/build or contracting projects by the association, according to the company.

An early detection system that helps care teams predict when Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s hospitalized patients are at risk for clinical deterioration was recognized by the International Hospital Foundation with the Autsco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California received the Gold Award, the highest level possible, for its Advance Alert Monitor (AAM) program, which is in place at all 21 Northern California hospitals.

“The program is a sophisticated monitoring system that analyzes electronic hospital patient data to identify those at risk of deteriorating and alerts a specialized team of virtual nurses who determine if on-site intervention is needed. The nurses contact a rapid response team, which perform an assessment, and then work with the care team and the patient and/or family to develop a patient-centered treatment plan,” the health care provider stated.

The 2021 International Hospital Foundation Awards were revealed during the 44th World Hospital Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The IHF Awards celebrate and recognize hospitals and health care organizations with demonstrable excellence, innovations, and outstanding achievements in the health care industry. This year 250 entries were submitted from more than 38 countries/territories – a record since the awards were established in 2015.

Colangelo & Partners of New York has been named the agency of record for Paul Hobbs Wines in Sebastopol.

According to the announcement, Paul Hobb’s portfolio includes Hobbs, Paul Hobbs Winery, and Crossbarn (California), Hillick & Hobbs and (Finger Lakes, New York). The international ventures, imported to the U.S. by Paul Hobbs Selections, includes Viña Cobos (Argentina), Crocus (Cahors, France), Yacoubian-Hobbs (Armenia), and Alvaredos-Hobbs (Galicia, Spain).

