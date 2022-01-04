Allied University acquires Sonoma County security firm; all-Spanish Napa radio launched; Marin County energy bar firm launches

Allied Universal, a global security and facility services company, recently announced the acquisition of Weinstein Security Inc., a Windsor-based security company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002 by Dan and Maureen Weinstein, Weinstein Security offers security guard services in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Mendocino counties.

“We are truly pleased with this acquisition as Weinstein Security’s highly skilled employees and proven track record of providing superior security solutions will ideally complement and enhance our business moving forward,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Santa Ana-based Allied Universal.

—

Julissa and Will Marcencia, owners of Wine Down Media in Napa (Jeff Quackenbush / North Bay Business Journal)

Wine Down Media, operator of Napa Valley radio stations KVON and KVYN, announced programming changes effective Jan. 3 on both stations.

KVON will flip to a 100% Spanish format to reach the growing Hispanic population in Napa County and surrounding areas, the company said.

KVON’s “Wine Country Live” Morning Show with Barry Martin will be "reinvented and relocated to KVYN as a variety show covering community stories, trending topics, and features with KVYN and KVON alum, Jamie Miller," the news release said.

—

San Rafael-based Jambar has announced the launch of its 100% real food energy bar. The all-organic bars combine sunflower seeds, gluten-free ancient grains, such as quinoa, brown rice and sorghum, and sweeteners from nature, such as maple syrup and honey.

Small-batch production is now underway in the company’s facility in Marin County.

The product was created by the inventor of the PowerBar and the company reports it will donate50% of its after-tax profits to organizations that support music and active living.

Jambar is the innovation of Jennifer Maxwell, who, along with her late husband Brian Maxwell, founded the original energy bar, PowerBar, in 1985.

—

As part of the state's continued incremental raising of the minimum wage toward a $15 per hour goal, it will hit $14 on Jan. 1 for employers with 25 employees or less, and increase to $15 for those with 26 or more employees. Some Bay Area localities have already increased their minimum wage above these levels. For example, the current rate in Mountain View is $17.10 per hour, and Emeryville in the East Bay is at $17.13, the highest in the U.S. according to Investopedia.

—

The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria have pledged nearly $500,000 to Sonoma State University to fund its 2022 Summer Bridge Program, helping create a smooth and supportive college transition for SSU’s most educationally vulnerable first-time-first-year students, the Rohnert Park facility stated.

The Graton Rancheria has supported the Summer Bridge Program since 2017, helping incoming Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) students ease their transition from low-income or educationally disadvantaged backgrounds.

—

California's economy grew at a stronger pace than the national average this summer, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its latest survey of states.

The state's Gross Domestic Product, the market value of its goods and services, was up at an annual, inflation-adjusted rate of 2.9% in the third quarter of this year. That was more than the national GDP growth of 2.3%.

Thirty-seven states saw GDP growth, led by Hawaii with a 6% increase. Florida, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom has criticized as lagging behind California, grew at a 3.7% clip.

Big contributors to the increase in most states included professional, scientific and technical services as well as finance and insurance services, BEA said.

—

St. Helena Hospital Napa Valley is renamed Adventist Health St. Helena in March 2017. (ADVENTIST HEALTH, 2013)

GetWell, an app that aims to engage patients to become more involved in their own care, has been adopted at Adventist Health St. Helena, the Napa Valley-based health care provider stated.

“It’s no surprise that patients who are more involved with their health care heal quicker and stay healthier. By working together as healthcare partners with the GetWell app, we can provide a safer environment for patients while helping them along their healing journey. At Adventist Health St. Helena, caring for our patients is our sole purpose,” stated Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

The hospital stated the app provides personalized patient education, facilitating non-clinical requests, accelerating patient self-services (including choosing movies or finding visitor hours), providing additional medication education, a health care checklist for the patient, reminder messages, and the ability to provide feedback about their experience.