Amal Munayer named among North Bay Forty Under 40

One might consider Amal K. Munayer a hybrid of sorts — the best, if you will, of extremes.

It is a strength that has gained her recognition and is one of the many reasons she is part of this year’s North Bay Business Journal Forty under 40.

In business, Munayer said, she recognizes that her ability to relate to anyone is one of the benefits of being under 40.

“Being able to still be in a multigenerational workforce and still be at an age where I can relate to youth and still understand and recognize the lessons learned by those who have done the work before me,” she said.

Nevertheless, she also knows that she still has to work twice as hard as others to accomplish her goals.

“The worst thing about being under 40 is being a woman of color under 40,” Munayer added. “There are still things that, as a woman of color, we need to be savvier in our delivery, keener in our timing and more strategic in our partnerships just to get something accomplished that a man just had to say that they played golf in the same city one time to get those same connections.”

Even so, she said, “the worst thing can be the cause of your greatest accomplishment.

Having to work so hard to get the same thing done as someone else whom may have more privileges than me, has allowed me to the opportunity to prove myself repeatedly until I had nothing else to show but ... my body of accomplishments in my community.“

As an education specialist for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria she is responsible for supporting the tribe’s members with educational programming, academic support services, and distribution of scholastic benefits.

She also provides academic counseling services that help the tribe’s members with their academic retention and college graduation goals.

“My greatest professional accomplishment is being the first person in my family to go to college and earn a bachelor's degree, which led to being the first in my family to earn a master’s degree and therefore the first person in my family to enter the professional workforce, Munayer said. ”As a first-generation workforce professional, using the values my parents taught me of community first, integrity and determination has allowed me to break through glass ceilings and be able to serve the community with an open heart.“