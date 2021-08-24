Amazon freight terminal rolls out for a rematch

Six months after the proposed Amazon distribution facility on Highway 116 at Eighth Street East was rejected by the county’s Board of Zoning Adjustments, property owner Jose McNeill is back with a revised proposal. The first glance comes Wednesday night, when the matter will once again be reviewed by the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission.

The SVCAC is the oldest and most influential of the Valley’s municipal advisory commissions, but like the others, its vote is only an opinion, nothing more. Still, to get a thumbs up from the SVCAC is beneficial to a project’s approval process, while a thumbs down can send a project back to the drawing board.

The last time SVCAC heard from McNeill about the Victory Station location was more than a year ago, when commission members were unanimous in voting down the proposal on July 22, 2020. McNeill carried on despite the disapproval, only to find the Board of Zoning Adjustments echoed SVCAC’s opinions – and that time, the vote carried weight.

This week McNeill is back with a revised use permit proposal for the “Amazon Distribution Facility at Victory Station,” presented to Project Planner Blake Hillegas of Permit Sonoma on July 14. Permit Sonoma is the agency that oversees development and land-use planning in unincorporated areas of the county.

After a month of review, Hillegas sent McNeill a letter that said “your application remains incomplete,” listing several areas where additional information was needed. The latest submission attempts to correct those shortcomings in areas such as landscaping, greenhouse gas emissions calculations, transportation and traffic analysis, the number of electrical vehicle charging stations and even inconsistencies about the size of the project – somewhere in the neighborhood of a quarter-million square feet, on 16.23 acres.

The proposal that SVCAC will hear at its regularly scheduled fourth-Wednesday meeting is a robust 82 pages with updated traffic reports, emissions projections, a new groundwater evaluation as well as landscaping including shade trees, pedestrian access, lighting, water conservation plans and others.

“It is hoped that you find the above together with the enclosures a complete response to your letter of incompleteness,” reads the report’s cover letter, signed by Jean A. Kapolchok, the project’s land planner. “We look forward to working with you and bringing this project forward to the Board of Zoning Adjustments.”

More specifics are buried in the documents. The use permit requested includes the construction of a 202-space delivery van parking lot and a 36-space queuing area. The freight terminal is viewed as a 24-hour operation, though there are periods of less activity – “freight deliveries will not typically be made during the ... peak hour,” but rather in early morning hours before 7 a.m., or between 6 and 10 p.m.

“Approximately 87 associates” will work at the facility, in three shifts spanning the hours from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additionally, there will be “approximately 87 delivery van employees loading and departing from the delivery station beginning around 9:20 a.m.,” according to the application.

An additional 24 drivers daily may come and go from the distribution facility, “independent contractors who deliver packages with their own vehicles.”

In rejecting the Victory Station project in February, the BZA upheld an appeal challenging the use permit granted for the Schellville building in January 2020. That appeal was filed by Mobilize Sonoma, a Schellville-based citizens organization headed by Norman Gilroy and Kathy Pons of Valley of the Moon Alliance in Kenwood.

They also weighed in on the revised proposal, with a number of objections and observations – most specifically that it should be Amazon applying for the use permit, not McNeill.

“As the prime user under the application, Amazon should be the applicant (or at least one of the applicants), and the company should take direct responsibility for compliance with any conditions of approval required under the use permit,” reads the argument in a seven-page document submitted to Permit Sonoma. “Yet nowhere in the application documents or the project description provided by the applicant does the name of Amazon occur, and no Amazon officials appear to be signators to the application.”

Indeed, though the document has the word Amazon in its title and the company is referenced in several footnotes, the company’s operations are described without specifically being identified as such. Gilroy and Pons elaborated on the importance of the point when they said, “Permit Sonoma should clarify that the freight terminal use, if approved, will not run with the property, but will be recognized as specific to this particular user should Amazon withdraw in the future.” They describe it as “inappropriate” that the owner might then be able to market the property as “approved for a freight terminal” should Amazon withdraw.

The plan for a “last mile” delivery station from Amazon has been controversial since it was first proposed. While environmentalists like Gilroy and Pons have their objections, there are supporters of the plan, as it promises to bring more jobs and economic vitality to Sonoma.

But of some 20 public comments filed by Aug. 22, none were favorable. Most of the objections were on the basis of traffic concerns at the intersection of Highway 116/121 and Eighth Street East. Comments will still be accepted until 4 p.m. the day of the SVCAC meeting, Aug. 25; and can be submitted to Arielle Kubu-Jones, district director to Supervisor Gorin, at Arielle.Kubu-Jones@sonoma-county.org.