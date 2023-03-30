American Jazz cruise ship ‘plays’ on Napa River

CARNEROS — The American Jazz, the largest cruise ship seen on the Napa River in decades and possibly ever, docked at the Napa Valley Marina in Carneros on Tuesday afternoon.

It sailed under the (raised) Brazos Bridge and "parked" at the marina's dock with its bow facing the city of Napa. To reach land, passengers exited near the middle of the ship and then crossed a metal ramp.

Topping out at six decks, the large white vessel certainly was eye-catching. It stretches 345 feet long and 60 feet wide. Most of the cabins seem to have nearly full-length windows, sliding glass doors and private balconies.

"It is an awesome experience to see this beautiful ship pass by," said Leslie Carey, who lives in the Brazos Bridge neighborhood. "It takes an incredible captain to navigate a ship of this size on a tidal river, especially in the weather we have had."

Carey said she sees a wide variety of vessels on the river, "but I have never seen such a large passenger ship."

Yesterday the new cruise ship “American Jazz” passed by Clarksburg on her way to Old Sacramento. She is quite a sight!... Posted by 1883 Clarksburg Schoolhouse on Thursday, March 30, 2023

Another neighbor, Linda Newman, also spotted the American Jazz this past week. "We were a bit surprised to see this massive ship on 'our' Napa River," she wrote. "But, it was a joy to sit on our dock and raise a glass of wine to the passengers as they went by."

American Jazz is owned by American Cruise Lines, based in Guilford, Connecticut. On March 3, the company launched its new San Francisco Bay Cruise, with room for 180 passengers.

On Tuesday, a group of more than a dozen cruisers, riding in a large American Cruise Lines motor coach, were seen returning to the ship at the marina, located right next to Cuttings Wharf. According to the cruise line, the March excursions were said to include a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, visits to Trefethen Family Vineyard, Artesa Vineyards & Winery or Raymond Vineyards, or shopping in downtown Napa.

The VIP of this particular cruise was likely Charles B. Robertson, the CEO and president of American Cruise Lines. He had reportedly joined the group for a few days.

He politely declined an interview as well as a reporter's request to board the ship and look around, citing insurance and security concerns.

As passengers reboarded, three guests — a couple from Minnesota and a woman from San Bernardino — stood on their private balconies of the American Jazz.

A reporter called over to them. What did they think of the cruise so far?

Thumbs up, indicated all three.

One passenger likely did not enjoy the day quite as much. At the same time the bus returned to the ship, first responders were seen helping one guest off the American Jazz, onto a gurney and into a waiting ambulance. However, the man seemed to be conscious and breathing. Wednesday morning, a representative for American Cruise Lines declined to comment on the man's condition.

The San Francisco Bay Cruise, recently renamed the Napa Valley Cruise, runs eight days and seven nights. Traveling along the San Joaquin River, Sacramento River, southern Napa River and San Francisco Bay, the itinerary included stops at or planned excursions to Sacramento, Napa, Stockton and San Francisco.

Prices for the next Napa-area cruises on the American Jazz, starting in November, currently start at $5,390 and range to more than $11,000 per person.

This summer, the American Jazz will travel up the West Coast for Oregon river tours.

