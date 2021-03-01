Amy’s Kitchen hires Jobb as Sonoma County natural foods maker’s 1st chief customer officer

Karen Jobb is joining Amy’s Kitchen as the company’s first chief customer officer.

Jobb most recently served as senior vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada at Clif Bar. The Petaluma-based company natural food producer stated she has three decades of experience in the food industry, including years at a retailer and broker. She has had positions as a retail representative, sales manager, category insights and trade promotion management, and brand management.

“Shifts in the consumer and competitive landscape are requiring us to become more strategic in the way that we do business,” stated Xavier Unkovic, Amy’s president and CEO. “This means that we need to continue to build a sales organization that is best-in-class, expanding our capabilities to meet the needs of our retail partners and the resources to help them grow the categories in which we operate. Karen’s vast experience and unique perspective, from years working on both the manufacturing and retail sides, will help us to become an even stronger strategic partner.”