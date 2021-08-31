Amy’s Kitchen in Sonoma County hires marketing vice president

Ritu Mathur is joining Amy’s Kitchen as vice president of marketing, the natural foods producer announced Tuesday.

Ritu most recently was a consultant to Peloton on its global brand strategy, according to Amy’s. Other positions she has held include as senior director of marketing at Clif Bar for the Luna brand and at Nestle, where she worked on the Outshine and Drumstick brands.

“Amy’s experienced unprecedented growth in 2020. And as evolving consumer preferences attract them to Amy’s core commitments — organic, plant based, sustainability — the company sees incredible opportunity to sustain that growth and continue to build upon it,” the Petaluma-based company stated in the announcement.

Recent hires have included Karen Jobb as its first chief customer and consumer officer in February.

The Journal reported that Xavier Unkovic, who for four years served as Amy’s Kitchen’s top executive — first as president then last year also as CEO — left the company at the end of April. Andy Berliner, founder and former CEO of the food-manufacturing family business, was reported to be assuming the CEO position, according to Amy’s. Berliner most recently was executive chairman.