Another Napa Valley hot air balloon company gets new owners; 3rd deal in 5 months

Up, up and away goes the ownership of another hot air balloon company in the North Bay.

The latest sale is Balloons Above the Valley, based in Napa. Founder Bob Barbarick sold the business to Jared Kimball, who already owns Napa Valley Aloft and picked up Napa Valley Balloons last month.

Barbarick and Kimball are two of the pioneer families in the hot air balloon business in the Napa Valley. Both started in the 1970s.

While the sales price has not been disclosed, Barbarick, 76, said a year ago when he put the property up for sale that he was ready to retire and travel with his new wife.

When Barbarick started the company rides were $45; now they cost $299.

He listed the turnkey business for $12 million in November 2022 with Strong & Hayden in Napa, which in September was acquired by W Commercial Real Estate.

The listing included three properties with about 2.5 acres: 603 California Blvd. in Napa, and 5350 and 5360 Washington St., both between Napa and Yountville.

Also listed for sale was a 7,020-square-foot commercial building near downtown Napa, eight balloons with most able to carry 20 passengers, nine 15-passenger vans, and five transport trucks.

The listing information said, “BATV has the highest market share of ballooning companies in the valley — carrying approximately 10,000 passengers annually with an average 310 flight days a year.”

BizBuySell had Balloons Above the Valley listed without the property for $5 million. That listing said the company “dominates the region’s hot-air balloon ride industry, holding a 40% market share.”

With this being the third hot air balloon transaction in Napa County in five months, it proves the hot air balloon business is on the rise. And it’s not just in wine country.

According to a report by 360 Reach Reports, “The global hot air balloon ride market size was valued at $160.77 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a (compound annual growth rate) of 8.06% (from 2023-30), reaching $256.04 million by 2027.”

North America — the U.S., Mexico and Canada — is one of the leading hot air balloon markets, according to the research company.

It’s an expensive business to operate between equipment, insurance and weather playing a role.

Napa Valley Aloft’s website says a new balloon starts at about $20,000 and can reach more than $100,000, with most lasting up to 1,000 flight hours. One thing about Balloons Above the Valley is its balloons have a unique spiral pattern that come in multiple colors.

It’s not known if Balloons Above the Valley will operate as a separate business or be incorporated into the one of the existing companies. Nor is the future of the three dozen employees known.

Representatives from the buyers and sellers could not be reached.

Prior to this month’s transaction, Napa Valley Aloft had about 50 employees and operated five teams, while Napa Valley Balloon had a staff of close to 20, with two teams.

The other local balloon company transactions this year include:

·Cuvée Collective, a venture of Libation Labs, in July bought Napa Valley Balloons from Gabe Gundling, who had been an owner for 15 years. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.

·Cuvée Collective, which saw booking grow by 33% in four months, in November sold Napa Valley Balloons to the Kimball family, the purchasers this month of Balloons Above the Valley.