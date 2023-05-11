Appeal denied against San Rafael 162-apartment project

San Rafael has shot down an appeal seeking more traffic planning for an eight-story, 162-apartment project planned for the city's downtown.

After a four-hour hearing Monday, the City Council unanimously rejected the resident appeal, reaffirming the Planning Commission's approval of the hotly contested development plan.

The project takes advantage of the state density bonus law and the Housing Accountability Act, which require that city officials use objective design standards only in consideration of the project.

"I will deny the appeal because I don't want to subject the city of San Rafael to an extended lawsuit that costs money and time, and that I'm convinced we ultimately would not win," Mayor Kate Colin said.

"This is a change," Colin said. "I do welcome the change in the downtown. I do understand the impact and it's going to feel different. And I'm hopeful that when we look backwards a decade from now we will see it was a net benefit to all our community."

Monahan Pacific, a San Rafael firm, plans to demolish a vacant bank to build the 80-foot complex on a 0.88-acre lot at 1515 Fourth St. between E and Shaver streets.

An 8,900-square-foot commercial space, a gallery space, a reception area, club rooms, an outdoor pool and a courtyard are planned for the ground floor. There would be a two-level garage with 179 parking spaces and a bicycle storage room. A lounge room and two roof decks are also part of the plan.

The residences would be one- or two-bedroom apartments. Out of the 162 apartments, 13 would be designated for very-low income households. The affordable units allowed the developer a 32.5% density bonus to build a bigger complex.

Vikram Seshadri, the appellant, said he wanted the project to be put on hold over traffic and safety concerns. Specifically, Seshadri was concerned about the planned garage driveways being situated on Shaver Street.

"Shaver Street is too narrow and lacks the capacity to safely accommodate the comings and goings of 200-plus new vehicles," Seshadri said. He said the traffic analysis prepared was inadequate, and that the city should require traffic and parking improvements.

Seshadri suggested moving the garage driveways onto Fourth Street or E Street, which are wider and able to handle more traffic.

"Quite candidly, I am tired of this united response from city planners and officials claiming that there is nothing that can be done given the state's housing mandate," Seshadri said. "It's bad enough this project is completely inappropriate in size and scale for the location, and that it will have no meaningful impact on the housing affordability needs that it's supposed to help."

"If the City Council is content to sit back and let this go through without the minor changes the community is asking, it will tell us a lot about how you value your constituents opinions and concerns," Seshadri added.

The discussion comes as developers are using state housing laws to seek a slew of waivers and concessions to build bigger housing projects with fast-tracked approval. The trend is drawing the attention of supporters and opponents of high-density, urban-style housing.

Residents in Mill Valley, and more recently in Larkspur, have appealed similar projects, albeit on a much smaller scale, that sought benefits through the new housing laws. In both cases, appellants argued the projects are the wrong fit because the designs are inconsistent with local ordinances and standards.

The appeal of a 25-home development on East Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley was denied last month. A 20-condominium project called Magnolia Village in Larkspur prompted five separate appeals, which were rejected last week.

The project is subject to the city's downtown precise plan, said Jeff Ballantine, a city planner. The planning document includes objective design standards, a set of criteria for the type of development city officials have indicated they want to see. It is a form-based code, so there is no cap on the number of residences that could be proposed per acre, similar to many jurisdictions, Ballantine said.

"The downtown precise plan was adopted with the intent of accommodating higher density in the city's downtown, and the community engagement process for that downtown precise plan spanned more than two years," Ballantine said.

Critics complained about the project's height and mass, calling it inappropriate for the neighborhood. They said the housing needs is a false narrative, and encouraged the council to find their "political will."

A majority of opponents agreed that the main point of contention was the traffic and safety aspect.