Over 300 jobs in flux as Bay Area gas stations shift to BP management

Here are the 22 Arco AM/PM locations, numbers of jobs at each site and dates of the service stations are set to transition to BP and Thortons management.

At 22 Arco service stations and adjoining AMPM convenience stores in the greater Bay Area — including four in the North Bay — 312 workers are getting new job offers as the management contract for those locations is coming to a close.

Walnut Creek-based Aura Management Co. informed the employees April 1 that it will be shutting down and permanently laying them off in June and July, according to the April 18 filings with the state. The company said this was prompted by “termination” of the contract with BP Products North America Inc. to operate the stations.

“Our understanding is that BP will continue to operate the sites with the help of Thortons, LLC,” Aura CEO Bejan Farahbakhsh wrote in a sample employee letter included in the filings.

Farahbakhsh said Thursday that BP is sending letters to the service station employees offering them jobs at their current workplaces.

Aura Management started five years ago at the start of a five-year contract to run the stations, Farahbakhsh said.

Also included in the WARN filings were 11 Aura headquarters employees, including Farahbakhsh. He said that the head-office workers are being offered roles in his other ventures, including operation of two BP stations in Oregon and an undisclosed new venture.

The Oregon contract is open-ended but it does have provisions for termination of that deal, if BP wants to take over operations there, Farahbakhsh said.

While the WARN notice may not have made clear what was happening with the jobs, such technical layoffs and immediate rehires can happen when operations are changing hands, according to employment attorney Arif Virji.

“It is not unusual for there to be a termination of employment with the current employer and then the new owner has the choice to rehire (or not) the former employees,” wrote Virji, a partner in Carle Mackie Power & Ross LLP in Santa Rosa.

BP acquired the Arco brand in 2000 and changed the branding of BP service stations in Western states to Arco. But in mid 2013, BP sold the Arco brand to Tesoro, licensing the brand for use in Northern California, Oregon and Washington. BP kept ownership of the AMPM brand, licensing it to Tesoro for the Southwest.

In July 2021, BP expanded its ownership to a majority share of Louisville, Kentucky-based Thortons as part of a plan to nearly double earnings from convenience stores and service stations by 2030 and add 1,000 locations, Reuters reported. The news agency said it was a return of BP to corporate-owned and -operated U.S. stations.

Thortons operates more than 200 convenience stores at fueling stations in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida, according to its website.

BP and Thortons didn’t immediately respond to inquiries for comment on expansion plans for California and other states.

