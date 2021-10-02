Arrow Benefits Group of Sonoma County names new marketing, sales exec

Jim Settles has been hired as vice president of sales and marketing for Petaluma-based Arrow Benefits Group.

The employee benefits company stated that Settles has more than 35 years’ experience in the insurance industry, including upper-management positions at Woodruff Sawyer and ABD.

“Jim’s drive and passion for mentoring sales teams, and his commitment to the local community, is perfectly matched to the vison at Arrow Benefits Group. We’re honored to have him join our team,” stated CEO and managing principal Joe Genovese.

Last month, the Journal reported that the parent company of Arrow Benefits Group purchased Sebastopol insurance benefits firm Aita and Associates from Patriot Growth Insurance Services based in Pennsylvania.