Arts nonprofit Napa Valley Presents hires 1st executive director

Olivia Dodd has been named the first executive director of Napa Valley Presents, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, supports performing arts through grants for programs that create, present, and connect people with performing arts.

Dodd takes over from Jeri Hansen, who was recently named president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled and very fortunate to have Olivia Dodd on board as our Executive Director,” stated Napa Valley Presents board chair Gordon Huether. “Olivia has been deeply immersed with the Napa Valley art scene for many years, and brings valuable experience of not only the arts, but the nonprofit world. Napa Valley Presents is now positioned for great success with Olivia at helm.”

Dodd has served as interim executive director at Molly’s Angels and is the founder of the Walter H. Everett Foundation, the organization stated.

She runs Storied, which produces branded shorts and is in post-production on its first indie project. Prior to launching the company, she was president and CEO of Arts Council Napa Valley.