As the year closes, Sonoma County faces economic headwinds that could slow pandemic recovery

Key economic indicators appear to be in contradictory positions as Sonoma County consumers and employers move to close the year on a high note.

On the one hand, September’s local unemployment number of 4.5% stands as the lowest mark since the pandemic first gripped the area and country in March 2020. That’s a harbinger the recovery continues to gain ground.

However, as you’ve seen in recent media reports, the global supply chain that’s been broken since last year remains in disarray. It now could be the Grinch that steals holiday-related sales from retailers the next couple of months. In many cases, the goods are either stuck on massive container ships at sea, were produced in far lesser quantities in East Asia or never were made because of lack of necessary materials.

The conundrum: Retailers traditionally rely on a strong fourth quarter with plenty of consumer spending to boost annual financial performance.

With so much hope pinned on a strong finish to 2021 propelling the economy into a second year of recovery, I thought it’s a good time to call Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler, a close watcher of the county’s economy. I asked him a few near-term questions pertaining to the recovery. I’ve edited his answers below for brevity and clarity.

Q: Were you surprised by the steep drop to pandemic low unemployment of 4.5% in September in Sonoma County? What caused the decline?

A: The state jobless data for Sonoma County are not seasonally adjusted for employment fluctuation. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was closer to 4.8%, a decline from an adjusted 5.1% in August. The jobless improvement likely is because a tame fire season locally caused no interruptions for employers, summer tourism was strong and the annual wine grape harvest went more smoothly than in previous years.

Q: You had recently predicted the county would end 2021 with a jobless rate of 4.5%. Now do you think it’s possible to finish the year closer to a 4% mark, or will economic headwinds preclude that?

A: I think there will be a bit of a slowdown in hiring the remainder of the year, since Sonoma County does have a large seasonal job swing during the May-to-September period. And there may be an increase in the overall local labor force now that people aren’t receiving augmented and extended unemployment benefits. That slows the monthly drop of the jobless rate, unless any new flow of available workers are immediately hired.

Q: What economic factors need to occur, or remain in place, for area employers to continue hiring in November and December?

A: The main economic factors are expectations that consumer recovery is continuing, such that current inflation and inflation expectations are not undermining incentives to continue to creep back toward pre-pandemic levels of consumption, and there aren’t new pandemic-related restrictions that could impede businesses generating revenue. Also, supply chain problems start to show signs of clearing.

Q: Last month, the key leisure and hospitality industry posted strong job gains, up 27% from September 2020. Is the industry finally turning the corner or merely better managing an array of financial challenges?

A: This sector seems to be turning a corner, but it is difficult to know when it will get back to pre-pandemic levels of hotel occupancy and employment. Much of that depends on whether travel restrictions worldwide continue to slowly fade, allowing more passengers to go through San Francisco and Oakland airports and if tourists from places within driving distance continue to visit. In addition, the industry turn also depends on restaurants and event venues completely reopening as they were before the public health crisis.

Q: Now that we are heading into the crucial holiday season for retail, will the supply chain kinks ruin a robust consumer shopping season?

A: It will slow things down and it will be intriguing how much of the supply chain breaks are not relieved by the beginning of December. We should expect rising prices and slow delivery times to restrict financial growth during the fourth quarter versus last year and previous years. We should also expect a smaller holiday season than what would be true outside of the continued supply-side uncertainties.

Starting a new career chapter

When I was asked in May to start this local economy column, I was given the freedom to develop it from week to week and tell you the stories I wanted to tell. The only request from Richard Green, our executive editor, was to explain how people and county businesses were faring in the recovery poised for a big lift by the state fully reopening in mid-June from its pandemic pause.