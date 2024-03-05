Asien’s Appliance assets to be liquidated following Santa Rosa store closure

Former Asien’s Appliance customers will start receiving answers as to how to get their refunds after the longtime appliance store closed unexpectedly a few weeks ago.

An email obtained by The Press Democrat said Asiens’ Appliance voluntarily transferred its assets to SG Service Co., LLC, a third-party assignee, for liquidation Feb. 26 after the company ceased operations due to financial difficulties.

This process is formally known as an assignment for the benefits of creditors, or ABCs and is an alternative to formal bankruptcy proceedings, providing a quicker turnaround and less costly than a bankruptcy proceeding.

SG Service Co. LLC took official control over Asien’s assets Feb. 27.

The email was reportedly sent to customers who may have placed a deposit for appliances or service at Asien’s and says SG Service Co. is working to notify creditors and distribute any value equally according toCalifornia law.

"As you can imagine, various vendors, suppliers, and customers to Asien’s are asserting claims for: payment for due and/or past-due amounts owed; release or return of inventory on hand; and confirmation of its claims,“ the email read. ”We assure each of you that we understand all of these concerns—and we promise that we will make decisions in an orderly manner without undue delay while providing transparency.“

A representative with the LLC could not immediately be reached for comment.

Asien’s Appliance customers awaiting appliance orders or services were confused when they went to the Santa Rosa storefront on Piner Road last month to find it closed during business hours.

Christine Piccin, a Santa Rosa resident, lost her Larkfield-Wikiup home during the 2017 Tubbs fire and is still in the process of rebuilding. Piccin said they purchased $38,000 worth of appliances two years ago and they were supposed to be delivered a couple of weeks ago.

On top of other challenges that have come with finishing the rebuild of their home, Piccin said that Asien’s closing was the final straw.

“I don’t want the money back, just the appliances,” she said. “I would hate for them to be liquidated or dumped when we’ve waited so long.”

Asien’s for years was a go-to for residents looking to buy new washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, microwaves and the like.

The New York- based private equity firm 1847 Holdings, the store’s parent company, announced Feb. 20, 2024 that it was selling Asien’s.

“This divestiture marks an important step in our strategic journey, one that is focused on operational profitability and shareholder value enhancement,” Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, said in a news release.

1847 Holdings announced earlier this month it would offer a $5 million initial public offering, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Representatives from 1847 Holdings did not immediately return Press Democrat requests for comment Monday afternoon .

The firm acquired Asien’s back in 2020 and also owns businesses in Hollister, Idaho and Nevada.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.