Asien’s Appliance customers to get answers regarding unfilled orders

After weeks of silence from former Santa Rosa home appliance retailer Asien’s Appliance, some customers received communication from the company in charge of liquidating Asien’s assets.

SG Service Co. LLC sent an email over the weekend saying within the next five days customers would receive what’s called a Notice of Assignment on how to submit a claim for any amounts owed on purchases.

“We appreciate your ongoing patience and understanding, and assure you that we are working to provide clarity and a resolution to this difficult situation,” the email said.

The longtime appliance retailer closed unexpectedly last month citing financial difficulties. The company announced Feb. 26 it had voluntarily transferred its assets to SG Service Co. LLC, a third-party assignee, for liquidation.

SG Service took control of Asien’s assets the next day, but customers said since then they’ve had difficulty contacting the company and getting answers on how to get what they ordered.

Many customers are in the final stages of fire rebuilds and had purchased new washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, microwaves and the like for their homes as part of the final steps in rebuilding.

