Assistant herdswoman for Sonoma County’s Beretta Family Dairy wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am in charge of the organic paper work, Vet days, inventory of supplies, feeding calves, herd check, breeding, picking new bulls and other jobs that come up throughout the day.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Hardworking, passionate about my community and love for helping others, while making sure the family business thrives.

Years with company: 11

Length of time in current position: 11

Number of companywide employees: 7

Number who report to you: 4

Greatest professional accomplishment: I was named the Harvest Fair Outstanding Young Farmer for the 2019 awards. It was an honor to not only be nominated but to be chosen by past winners of this award that are my peers, and young farmers like myself

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge has been COVID.

Making sure our employees stay safe, that they understand the SIP order and how it effected our industry. The uncertainty of the supply chain for dairy products was something that kept us on the edge of our seats hoping our milk got picked up every day.

Fortunately it did and we are grateful to be with a company like Clover Sonoma.

Best advice received: Farming is a life style. People saw farmers are millionaires, as my dad has told me we are land rich, our investment is in our land, cattle and buildings. Being a dairywomen isn't about the money. It’s about waking up every day to take care of my animals and produce a great product.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Becoming Sonoma County Farm Bureau president Stating Jan 1, 2021

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

COVID has not changed our work environment to much, just making sure the workers understand county health ordinance, the uncertainty of the market place and supply chain for dairy products made us wonder if our milk was going to leave the dairy every day.

As for my personal life, the virtual world has been tough to attend meetings while working. I felt like I wasn't participating as if I was in person.

Also felt like I couldn't accomplish the goals I set out for and or help my 4-H kids how they should of.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

To make the most of what life throws at you and to adapt even if it’s not what you envisioned.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

We are adapting to new industry goals for climate change, for example we have gotten grants to help purchase new technology to make our operation more efficient and more climate friendly.

Those grants are the CDFA alternative manure management program and healthy soils grant.

We are also watching the market and are prepared to sell animals if our creamery says they need to lower the supply of milk.

Next professional goal: I hope to one day have my own dairy, still working with my brother and dad but have my own herd of cows. I have also looked to ways to diversify here at the dairy, for example maybe a u pick field or tours for the public.

Education: Graduated from Analy High School in 2006, went to Santa Rosa Junior College for two years and transferred to Chico State and graduated in 2010 with an animal science degree.

Hometown: Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities: President of Sonoma County Farm Bureau and sat on the board for six years. President of Redwood Empire Holstein Association; served as a dairy rep on the California Cattle Council Two -Rock 4-H; dairy leader Dairy Princess Candidate coordinator for North Bay Dairy women; and helped Sebastopol FFA by being a speaker and allowing students to show our dairy cows.

Mentor/admired businessperson: My mentor has been my dad. He has taught me hard work and dedication not only to my job and the dairy industry but agriculture as a whole. He told me that if you don't have a seat at the table you can’t be upset with the outcome.

That has been my outlook on things and why I am so involved in the community, sitting on boards and committees to make sure agriculture’s voice is heard.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Factory Farms

99% of California dairies are family owned. Something great about California is we can accommodate all types of farms. For example, here in the north coast we have smaller farms trucking in feed but have pasture.

In the central valley, they have a warmer climate and can grow all there feed and can house more animals. We are all producing milk to the same quality standards just different styles.

Typical day at the office: 6-5 with an hour lunch, starts with breeding cows, feeding calves, checking the calving pen then moving into paperwork, or cleaning barns and moving animals around.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing is you have a lot of mentors still working with you, for example my dad is working at the dairy and my grandpa is here on farm sharing his stories.

The worst is still being looked at as having enough experience, especially being female, people don’t think i can accomplish something and the older generation is still a little scared of the things we were taught in school.

Best place to work outside of your office: Well, my job is outside so I say getting able to go to my mom’s dairy in west Marin, change the setting of the coastal air, hills and all types of wildlife.

Hobbies: Love playing slow pitch softball and showing dairy cows. Camping and spending time with family

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I have always wanted to be a dairy woman. At one point, I thought a professional basketball player would of been great too.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Have a family.

First job: I worked for Petaluma Pumpkin Patch at the maze.

Social media you most use: Facebook and Instagram

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite App: My Health App love seeing how many steps i take

Favorite after-work drink: Chardonnay

Last vacation: My last vacation was 2020 to Austin, Texas

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My hard work ethic and willingness to help others