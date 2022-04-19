Assistive tech specialist at Sonoma County Office of Education wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

A job in the trades unfulfilling, McKenzie says the job of helping an eighth-grade blind student was a new turn.

“Those first years, although extremely challenging, sparked a passion which caused a major shift that eventually led to becoming an AT Specialist for SCOE. I love working with such a range of students and the amount of creativity I am able to put into this work.”

He views success as watching students respond to his work to help them, and vows his greatest challenge is “not letting my determination and fight for student independence wane when fighting against systems and attitudes that unintentionally or intentionally block access for students with disabilities.”

And he recalls the best advice he’s received, “Use any opportunity where things fall apart or aren’t working as a lesson for your students in troubleshooting because that is usually the more valuable skill.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Best: It feels really nice to be recognized for your unique contributions you bring to your field.

“Worst: I’m close to not qualifying for the age cut off limit!”