Attorney at Santa Rosa’s Perry Johnson wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Nicole Jaffee is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

... After law school, I joined a large international law firm in San Francisco, focusing on general civil litigation. When I had my third child Jennifer, the long hours and the commute from the East Bay were too much to bear, and I started working at small law firms closer to home.

During one of my cases, Mike Miller of Perry Johnson was the attorney on the other side. He was a great attorney and one of the most civil attorneys I litigated against.

I reconnected with my high-school sweetheart Morgan Jaffee in 2014 and when we married, I moved to his hometown of Santa Rosa. I applied for a position with Mike and have worked with him ever since.

I have connected with amazing people who share my love for increasing diversity, mentored new and future legal professionals and helped my clients through some very stressful times.

Is there a major accomplishment that you would like to share?

I graduated from UC Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall) as a single mother. When I started attending, my son Omar was 4 months old, and my daughter Zoe was 6 years old.

When I had Zoe at 19, I was told my life was over. When I applied to law school, I was told I was not going to be make it as a single parent. While I attended law school, I was told that I would not be able to find a position after law school. I proved each of those people wrong.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

My biggest obstacles are that I am short and look younger than my age. I have been mistaken for the court reporter, a client, and a secretary rather than the attorney in the courtroom or conference room.

I am regularly underestimated and talked down to by opposing counsel. I have overcome those obstacles by understanding that someone else’s bias is out of my control and refuse to take it personally. I have also remained authentically myself, assertive and always prepared.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Do not be intimidated if you are the only woman in the room. Be seen and speak up. Your thoughts are important and need to be shared.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

My leadership is based on connecting with others and being true to my values regardless of what anyone else thinks. Going forward, I will continue to strengthen and add new bonds to my community.