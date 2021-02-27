Autodesk hires Clifford as CFO, Arasu as CTO

Autodesk Inc. (Nasdaq: ADSK) hired Debbie Clifford as chief financial officer and Raji Arasu as chief technology officer.

Clifford steps into her role March 8, and Arasu on April 19.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Debbie and Raji – two dynamic and accomplished executives – to Autodesk," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO and president, in the announcement Thursday. "Debbie and Raji bring deep leadership experience and a passion for customer success. Their addition to our executive leadership team – along with Diana Colella, who was recently appointed to lead our Media & Entertainment group – will inject fresh perspectives into our company and towards our goal of delivering the world's leading design and make platform."

Clifford currently is CFO at SurveyMonkey. She previously worked at Autodesk for 13 years in various financial leadership roles.

Clifford serves on the board of Harmonic, a video technology and services company, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from UCLA, and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Accepting the CFO position at Autodesk is like coming home," said Clifford. "I'm excited to reconnect with the exceptionally talented finance organization and help accelerate the next phase of Autodesk's growth. Autodesk's leadership in design and make and its incredible culture positions the company well for continued success. I am thrilled to be back and can't wait to get started."

Raji Arasu is named chief technology officer of Autodesk, effective April 19. (courtesy of Autodesk)

Arasu is coming from Intuit, where she has been senior vice president of platform engineering. She will be responsible for Autodesk's technology strategy and ensure alignment against long-term innovation priorities and short-term technology imperatives.

Arasu will replace current CTO Scott Borduin, who announced his intent to retire last year.

Arasu has over 25 years of experience focused primarily on e-commerce, marketplaces, payments and fintech systems.

“She specializes in leading through transformative change across people, product, platform and process to accelerate customer benefits and revenue growth,” the company said.

At Intuit, Arasu helped shape the platform strategy and technology culture, led its cloud journey and expanded foundational core capabilities that amplified the pace of innovation for Intuit's customers.

Before Intuit, Arasu was chief technology officer for StubHub and held leadership roles at eBay.

Arasu has received public recognition for technology leadership, promoting diversity, and mentoring women to be successful leaders in technology. She serves on the board of directors for NIC Inc. and MediaAlpha Inc.

"Autodesk has long been one of the world's most innovative companies and I'm thrilled for the challenge and opportunity to lead a world-class team of technologists," said Arasu in the announcement. "It's an exciting time to join the company as we seek to deliver solutions that enable our customers to make an impact and achieve better outcomes for their products, their businesses, and the world."