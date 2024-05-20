Avelo Airlines to launch ‘wine travels free’ program at Sonoma County airport

Avelo Airlines announced today it will begin a “wine travels free” program at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The service begins Saturday and will be available to passengers whose flights originate from the Santa Rosa facility, the airline stated in a news release.

Avelo will become the second airline at the airport to offer travelers a free wine-transporting service, joining Alaska Airlines, which began its program in 2007, according to Airport Manager Jon Stout.

“We've talked (with Avelo) many times over the last several years about the wine flies free (program), and they’ve been extremely interested in being able to offer that,” Stout said. “It was the ‘how’ that was always the problem.”

Stout said Avelo had to work through technological issues with its booking engine in order to set up such a program.

“We're very happy that they've resolved that and are announcing this program,” Stout said. “It expands their commitment to the market and their belief in what we have to offer in Sonoma County.”

Avelo defines one case of wine as a single box or case containing up to 12 bottles, weighing 50 pounds or less. Passengers are responsible for packaging their wine, according to the airline. The requirements are the same as Alaska’s.

“We know that visiting the vineyards and sampling Northern California’s world-famous wines is one of the most appealing reasons for visiting the Sonoma County region,” Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in the announcement. “It is our hope Avelo’s new ‘wine travels free’ program will make our customers’ trips to California Wine Country that much more enjoyable and memorable.”

Avelo’s program will be available on all of its nonstop flights from the Sonoma County airport. Those destinations are Burbank; Las Vegas; Palm Springs; Boise, Idaho; central Oregon; Salem, Oregon; and Kalispell, Montana.

Alaska Airlines’ ‘wine flies free’ program requires travelers be enrolled in its mileage plan membership program, and book their flights directly through the airline.

For those who remember, the Santa Rosa airport almost had yet another airline launch a free wine- transporting service.

Aha! airlines, which launched in July 2022 with service from the Sonoma County airport to its hub at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, also announced a forthcoming wine flies free program.

But Aha! ceased operations roughly six weeks after launching and filed for bankruptcy.