AVFilm to rebrand as True West Film Center as Healdsburg nonprofit marks tenth anniversary

The Healdsburg-based film nonprofit AVFilm is rebranding to become True West Film Center.

The new branding is expected to roll out later this summer after the annual AVFest, set to take place between April 26 and May 5, according to a news release Wednesday.

The name change will unify all of the organization’s educational programs, film festival and upcoming cinema center under one name as the agency marks its tenth anniversary.

“We have served thousands of students with our educational programs, invited hundreds of filmmakers to present their work to local audiences at our festival, and solidified our place as the go-to film organization of northern Sonoma County,” executive director Kathryn Hecht said in the news release. “In the process, we have also grown into a trusted community partner and an advocate for impactful collaborations across industry sectors.”

The nonprofit is also celebrating its first-ever grant from the National Endowment for the Arts earlier this year and the groundbreaking for its new cinema center in Healdsburg.

The cinema center, located at 371 Healdsburg Ave., is expected to open in the next 12 months.

