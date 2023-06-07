Bank of America lending market leader Wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Courtney Blake’s professional career began in finance at age 16 when she worked as a loan originator through the summer and part-time after high school. After graduation, she continued working as a loan originator during the day and as a reservation specialist in the evening for what would later be known as the Hilton Hotel Corporation. At age 18 she became a loan officer, and rose to team lead at 19, enabling her to purchase her first home. She was soon recruited by Wells Fargo where she advanced, winning awards while becoming a mentor and trainer of new hires. Blake currently manages branches for Bank of America.

Is there a major accomplishment you would like to share?

Being recognized as a vice president and Lending Market Leader when joining Bank of America. I was offered this title to come to California permanently and manage Bank of America territories in two states, while also being part of a product development team.

What advice would you give young professional striving to be great leaders?

Be vocal about expressing your career goals to your leadership team. Ask questions, get a mentor and share your ideas. Recognize opportunities to learn and adapt. Never be discouraged.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

Each person needs different forms of assistance to get where they want to be. You can give everyone a shoe, but giving each person a shoe that fits is what makes the difference in helping them succeed.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities?

In the North Bay alone, 50% of Bank of America’s employees logged 4,112 volunteer hours in our communities in 2022. We have provided sponsorships and grants of $1.1 million to nonprofits that we feel are making a difference in our market. Bank of America also has a variety of employee networks to help connect employees with causes that are important to them.