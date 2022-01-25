Bank of Marin assets jump 48% in 2021

Bank of Marin capped off a whirlwind year in 2021 with fourth-quarter earnings dwarfing the previous three months, its parent company Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC) announced Monday.

The Novato-based bank reported bringing in $9.71 million in fourth quarter net income, an increase of almost 85% from the $5.28 million gained in the period ending Sept. 30. The difference was attributed in part to costs associated with the August acquisition of American River Bank, a deal valued then at $125 million.

The end-of-2021 performance also surpassed 2020’s $8.11 million fourth quarter earnings. Bank officials attributed the gain to the “laser focus on serving our customers,” along with “robust loan production” and “key hires,” CEO Tim Myers pointed out to conference call attendees. It was a first for Myers to manage the quarterly earnings call since former, longtime CEO Russell Colombo retired on Oct. 31 following a 15-year tenure.

For the year, net income came in as $33.22 million, in contrast to 2020’s $30.24 million.

In 2021, loan activity rose year-over-year by 8% to $2.25 billion, compared with 2020’s $2 billion. The type of lending in the bank’s portfolio ranged in industry across the board from real estate to wine, Myers indicated.

Collectively, Bank of Marin, with incorporating American River Bank into the equation, originated 3,556 Paycheck Protection Program loans, amounting to $550.3 million in two waves of financing. As of Dec. 31, 368 loans totaling $111.2 million remained outstanding.

In continuing the “upward trend,” Myers called out bringing on board a commercial banking sales manager. The new hire oversees two additional commercial bankers to support anticipated growth, in particular, from the expansion into the Central Valley market. Myers brought on board a 20-year commercial banking veteran in Deepak Bhakoo, who is actively involved in the Yuba County business community where Bank of Marin sees major growth potential.

“We’re looking to fill key positions going forward,” Myers said, while also admitting “seeing pressure” on salaries going up but not to the same extent as other industries.

The merger, which adds on 10 new locations, will complete in March when the two banks’ operational systems are fully combined.

One footnote during the pandemic, deposits have increased substantially as customers were dumping money into accounts as they saved and the government provided stimulus. The level of deposits in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021, grew by more than half, to $3.8 billion. In 2020, that number was $2.5 billion.

“The pandemic put a lot of liquidity in the market,” Myers told the Business Journal.

Overall, total assets for the bank ended 2021 at $4.31 billion, up from $2.91 billion in the same period in 2020 and $4.26 billion after the third quarter.

Net interest income — defined as the difference between revenues generated by interest-bearing assets and the cost of servicing liabilities — also went up in 2021 to $104.95 million from the previous year, up $8.3 million. This increase was attributed to high loan and investment balances and PPP income from the U.S. Small Business Administration-administered funding program designed to help companies keep payrolls going during the virus crisis.

The bank’s board of directors declared a cash dividend, the bank’s 67th consecutive, of 24 cents per share, to be paid out on Feb. 11.

