Bank of Marin hires chief information officer

Sathis Arasadi is the new chief information officer for Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC)¸ which operates 30 retail branches and eight commercial banking offices located across 10 counties.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sathis to the Bank of Marin team,” said Tim Myers, president and CEO of the Novato-based company. “His vast experience leading digital and technology transformations combined with his knowledge of software engineering will be an asset to our organization as we integrate technology enhancements into our operations and customer delivery channels.”

Prior to joining Bank of Marin, Arasadi was senior vice president for technology and process improvements and chief information officer at Livermore-based Fremont Bank, according to the Marin institution and his LinkedIn profile.

He holds holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Madurai, India.